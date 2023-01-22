Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African-American studies from being taught in high schools, saying the class violates state law and that it is historically inaccurate.
This is nonsense.
DeSantis’ actions have nothing to do with historical accuracy, which is why Florida education officials did not specify exactly what content the state found objectionable or how it breaks state law.
If there were sections of the course that were inaccurate, they could be corrected.
The lack of specifics from education officials exposes the real motive behind the objection of the course — politics.
The course is a pilot program by the College Board for high schools across the country. It covers more than 400 years of African-American history, touching on topics like literature, political science and geography.
The decision to block the course has been met with outrage from the National Parents Union and several other national organizations.
Yet the Union League of Philadelphia is set to present its highest honor to DeSantis on Tuesday, despite protests from more than 100 members who rightfully want to cancel the event.
DeSantis, a likely contender for the 2024 Republican nomination for president, will receive the Union League’s prestigious gold medal, an honor first awarded to President Abraham Lincoln in 1863.
The Florida governor’s politics is far removed from Lincoln, a president who abolished slavery and preserved the union.
DeSantis is a despicable demagogue who is race-baiting to boost his national profile for a future run for the presidency.
Many Republican leaders and right-wing groups have fueled defamatory campaigns against school leaders, teachers and librarians at the local level across the country.
There has been a wave of book bans including books like “Beloved” by Toni Morrison and “When Wilma Rudolph Played Basketball,” which explores how she overcame racial prejudice to win medals in the 1956 and 1960 Olympics.
Since 2020, conservatives have falsely claimed that schools in Virginia, Florida, Texas and other states across the nation are teaching “critical race theory,” a body of legal scholarship that is not actually part of K-12 classroom instruction.
One of the developers of the AP African-American studies course opposed by DeSantis had previously told Time magazine that the class does not teach “critical race theory.”
Henry Louis Gates, a leading scholar on African-American history, said the course is “a mainstream, rigorously vetted, academic approach to a vibrant field of study.”
The “anti-woke” and anti “critical race theory” campaign by conservatives continues a long history of American politicians using race and the culture war to garner votes and obtain power.
The United States, like any other nation, has parts of its history that are painful and shameful but it is important to know and understand how our multi-racial country has evolved and how far it still has to go.
Republican leaders like DeSantis are not only playing a dangerous game for political power, they are denying American students the opportunity to learn the full history of their country — the good and the bad.
The purpose of teaching history is not to glorify or malign a racial or ethnic group but to increase knowledge and understanding.
To downplay, deny or be fearful of our nation’s history is dangerously shortsighted. A full understanding of our history can help us to avoid the mistakes of the past.
