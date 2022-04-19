The primary election is Tuesday, May 17.
In the primary, voters elect the candidates they want to represent them in the general election in November. Among the races Pennsylvania voters will cast ballots are for governor and U.S. senator.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat first elected in 2014, is unable to run for re-election due to term limit restrictions.
If Republicans win, they could control both the governor’s office and as the state legislature.
The wide-open race for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey will help determine control of the U.S. Senate. The race is expected to be among the most closely watched across the nation.
All of the leading Republicans in the race are strong supporters of former President Donald Trump.
The high-stakes race will be critical for Pennsylvania and the nation.
But first you must be registered to vote.
In order to cast a ballot in the primary, voters are required to make sure they are registered in advance. The last day to register is Monday, May 2. Check your registration status or make changes through the Office of the Philadelphia City Commissioners.
Additionally, Philadelphia operates as a closed party system. Voters must register for a particular party (Democrat, Republican, Independent, Green, etc.) and may only vote for the candidates running within the party for which they have registered.
All registered electors are entitled to vote on ballot questions or in special elections held at the same time as primary elections.
To register to vote in Philadelphia, you must be:
A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election.
A resident of Philadelphia who has lived in their election district for at least 30 days before the election.
At least 18 years old on or before the day of the election.
According to the City Commissioners’ Office, you can register to vote through the Pennsylvania Department of State’s online application process. Before you begin, make sure you have your Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card handy.
The City Commissioners and the Philadelphia Voter Registration Office supply voter registration mail applications. Voter registration applications are also available at:
U.S. post offices.
Philadelphia public libraries.
State liquor stores.
Other state government offices.
For more information, go the official website of the Office of the Philadelphia City Commissioners at www.philadelphiavotes.com
If you have any questions, please call 1.877.VOTESPA (1.877.868.3772).
