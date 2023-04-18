In less than a month, Philadelphians will likely choose their next mayor.
Since registered Democrats outnumber Republicans more than 7-1, the winner of the May 16 primary has a high chance of becoming Philadelphia’s 100th mayor.
Therefore, registered Democrats will likely decide in the primary who will lead the city in the next four years. They will also decide who will be elected as at-large Council and district Council members, sheriff, city controller, commissioner and register of wills.
Voters will also consider candidates for judicial races for the state Supreme Court, Commonwealth Court, Superior Court and Common Pleas Court.
There will also be four important ballot questions to consider, including whether the city should create a new director of public safety position.
The key words to remember here are registered voters. Only those who are registered are eligible to vote.
If you are already registered to vote in Pennsylvania, don’t worry. You do not have to register again unless you need to change your name, address or political party.
May 1 is the last day to register before the May 16 Pennsylvania primary.
At this point in the election campaign, there are still four or five candidates who could possibly win the Democratic primary for mayor. The lack of independent polling makes the race anyone’s guess.
About 42% of African-American voters in the city are undecided in the mayor’s race, according to a poll released earlier this month and commissioned by the Black Leadership PAC in Philadelphia.
The poll also indicated that 89% of Black voters in Philadelphia said they believe their vote is very or somewhat powerful when it comes to making changes on issues that resonate with them.
While there is still time for voters to make up their minds about who they are going to vote for, time is running out for those who are still unregistered.
According to a recent poll by the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, crime is the top concern among all Philadelphia voters, regardless of race and ethnicity. Among Black respondents, 93% said addressing crime should be the No. 1 issue for elected officials in the next two years.
But if you don’t vote in the primary, you are unlikely to have a voice in electing the mayor who will address crime and other issues important to you.
If you are unregistered to vote, do so now.
Your have four ways to register to vote:
You can register online by using the Pennsylvania State Department’s online application.
Voter registration applications are available at:
U.S. post offices.
Philadelphia public libraries.
State liquor stores.
Other state government offices.
You can register at the voter registration office:
520 N. Columbus Blvd.
5th floor
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Enter through the Spring Garden Street entrance
(215) 686-1590
City Hall, Room 142
1400 JFK Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Enter through the East or South portals
(215) 686-3469
Register at PennDOT and some other government agencies.
If you have any questions, please call (877) 868-3772.
