Register to vote sign

May 1 is the last day to register before the May 16 Pennsylvania primary. — AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

 Carolyn Kaster

In less than a month, Philadelphians will likely choose their next mayor.

Since registered Democrats outnumber Republicans more than 7-1, the winner of the May 16 primary has a high chance of becoming Philadelphia’s 100th mayor.

