President Joe Biden will visit Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Tuesday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1921 massacre that claimed hundreds of lives in the city.
Biden’s visit follows a weekend of events including a keynote speech from Stacey Abrams and a performance by John Legend.
Biden’s visit comes just under a year after then-President Donald Trump picked Tulsa as the site for his first campaign rally after the coronavirus pandemic hit. Trump initially scheduled the rally for Juneteenth, which commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they had been freed, but later rescheduled it.
The commemorative events on Tulsa are critical to remembering one of the most atrocious acts of racial violence in American history.
In 1921, a white mob descended on the Black section of Tulsa, known as Greenwood, and burned 1,000 homes and looted businesses. The community has never recovered from the attack.
The conditions leading up to the attack include a corrupt police force and the arrest of a young black teenager for allegedly attacking a white female elevator operator — a case that was later dismissed. As the suspect was held in a courthouse cell, a large white mob gathered outside, leading to armed confrontation and looting.
The massacre happened over the course of 16 hours, from May 31 to June 1, 1921, when mobs of white residents attacked Black residents and businesses. As many as 300 people were killed, hundreds more injured, thousands left homeless and Tulsa’s prosperous Black business district known as Black Wall Street was destroyed.
Prior to the attack, “The city was flush with money from the booming oilfields, and Black residents held jobs as hotel porters, car mechanics, laborers and domestic workers. The Greenwood district, known as Black Wall Street, was the wealthiest Black community in the United States, with its own stores, restaurants and other Black-owned businesses,” reports the Associated Press.
The massacre received scant mention in most American history books. Therefore many Americans had been unaware of this horrific incident until HBO’s “Watchmen” depicted the massacre in its series premiere in October 2019.
Today, there is no excuse not to know about the massacre. Those seeking to learn more about the massacre should visit tulsa2021.org. The Philadelphia Tribune’s 2021 Black History Month edition focused on the Tulsa Race Massacre and its aftermath. You can view the edition at phillytrib.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.