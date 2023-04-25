Two headlines in the news Monday are likely to reduce trust in the criminal justice system.
“Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed,” was the headline for one Associated Press story. “Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy,” was the headline of the other disturbing AP story.
Kim Potter, the veteran Minnesota police officer who mistook her gun for a Taser and killed Daunte Wright in 2021, was released from prison early Monday.
Potter, a white officer for the Brooklyn Center Police Department in suburban Minneapolis, fatally shot Wright, who was Black, during a traffic stop in April 2021.
Potter was released from the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Shakopee and will be on supervised release until Dec. 21, when her two-year term sentence for manslaughter expires.
Minnesota law requires those sent to prison to serve two-thirds of their sentence behind bars and the remaining time on supervised release, officials said. Potter served 16 months of her two-year sentence.
In the Daunte Wright case, prosecutors and the jury did their job. The injustice came in the sentencing portion.
The sentence from Judge Regina Chur rightly drew strong criticism from Wright’s family and their attorney, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump. The state attorney general’s office had sought a sentence recommended by state guidelines of just over seven years in prison.
Wright’s mother, Katie Wright said after the sentencing that Potter “murdered my son,” adding: “Today the justice system murdered him all over again.”
Defense attorneys argued at the sentencing hearing that Potter deserved leniency because Wright was trying to drive away and Potter had the right to defend herself.
Wright, a 20-year-old father, was killed on April 11, 2021, after Brooklyn Center officers pulled him over for having expired license tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. Officers discovered he had a warrant for a misdemeanor weapons possession charge and he was shot during a struggle as officers tried to arrest him.
Civil rights advocates say laws against hanging objects from rearview mirrors have been used as a pretext for stopping Black motorists.
Potter is heard on video yelling “Taser” several times just before she fires her pistol as Wright tried to drive away from the traffic stop.
This was not the mistake of a young inexperienced police officer. Potter, now 50, was a 26-year police veteran who trained other officers in police procedure.
In the Breonna Taylor case, the former Louisville police officer who fatally shot Taylor has a new job in law enforcement in a county northeast of the city.
Myles Cosgrove was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment.
Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13, 2020, by police executing a narcotics search warrant. None of the three white officers who fired into Taylor’s home were charged by a grand jury in her death.
Investigators said that Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into the apartment after the front door was breached and that Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot at them. Federal ballistics experts said they believe the shot that killed Taylor came from Cosgrove.
In November, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke Cosgrove’s state peace officer certification. That meant he could apply for other law enforcement jobs in the state.
The rehiring of officers after being fired from other municipalities remains a problem in the criminal justice system.
Law enforcement officers have a demanding and often dangerous job of keeping citizens safe. We expect them to help prevent crime and solve crimes. We too frequently call upon them to deal with social and mental health problems outside their expertise.
Most perform this difficult job admirably. But when officers are involved in misconduct and excessive force they must be held accountable.
When officers receive lenient sentences after being found guilty in manslaughter as in the case of Daunte Wright or rehired after being fired as in the case of Breonna Taylor, it send the message that police officers are not to be held accountable, which reduces trust in the criminal justice system.
