Congratulations to labor leader Ryan Boyer on becoming the first African-American business manager of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council last week after John Dougherty resigned from the labor organization’s top role, days after a jury found Dougherty guilty of federal bribery charges.
Boyer, 50, is the business manager of the Laborers District Council, representing the only majority-Black building trade union in the region.
Boyer said a top priority would be a greater diversity in the ranks of the local trade unions.
“One of my leading priorities will be to build upon the progress we have made towards ensuring that our unions reflect the diversity of our region,” Boyer said in a statement.
Boyer will have a tough job fulfilling that goal. The Building Trades Council, a consortium of local unions, has long faced criticism for its lack of racial diversity.
Aside from the Laborers union, the other construction trade unions are largely white and suburban. Dougherty frequently clashed with local lawmakers over efforts to boost minority participation in city-contracted union work.
Some political observers see an opportunity to increase racial diversity in the white-dominated building trade unions.
U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans said Boyer’s appointment represents a long-overdue change to the building trade unions.
“It sends a message to African Americans and other communities of color (the) change that he has the potential to make,” Evans said in an interview with the Tribune.
“At least with him being there he can be a voice and challenge individuals about trying to get people of color a real opportunity,” he said, noting that for years African-American males have felt like they haven’t had a true shot in the unions.
“As the business manager, at least he can raise questions and challenges on this issue,” Evans said.
Jay McCalla, a former city deputy manager director, is more skeptical. He said the building trades have maintained some practices that keep African Americans and women out. “I don’t think that there will be any change,” he said.
While Boyer, the former chairman of the Delaware River Port Authority, is an experienced leader it would be unrealistic to put the burden to change decades of entrenched trade union racism on one man.
Elected officials have complained for years about the lack of diversity in the trade unions but they have not used their leverage to enforce change.
The mayor, City Council and city business leadership should demand that the trade unions become diverse and insist that city contracts will not be rewarded to contractors and unions where Blacks and other racial minorities are excluded.
The demand for change is urgent with the passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan. There will be more opportunities for trade union jobs. Unless there is pressure from local officials, Black Philadelphians will continue to have limited participation in the jobs that will come from the new infrastructure law.
