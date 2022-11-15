Philadelphia voters made an impressive showing on Election Day.
Voters in Philadelphia lined up Tuesday to make their voices heard in the crucial midterms.
Philadelphians showed they were aware of the stakes in this year’s midterms and how much their votes mattered, particularly in the U.S. Senate and Pennsylvania governor races that captured national attention.
Early reports in various parts of the city indicated a strong voter turnout.
The strong turnout is even more impressive considering this was not a presidential election year, which typically garners more attention and larger turnout.
In the 2020 presidential election, Philadelphia voters broke a record for the number of votes cast.
Voters mentioned abortion, protecting democracy and voting rights, as well as a general concern for human rights, among some of the issues bringing them out to vote.
Philadelphia voters and other voters throughout Pennsylvania pushed back against the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade and efforts by the Republican state legislature to propose new laws eliminating or severely restricting abortion access without exception.
Impressive voter turnout in the city helped to elect Democrat Josh Shapiro to become governor and John Fetterman to become senator. Voters also elected State Rep. Austin Davis to become Pennsylvania’s first African-American lieutenant governor.
House Democrats said during the week that they expect to flip the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Locally, voters elected four new Democrats to City Council.
Voters did their job by turning out in impressive numbers and rejecting far-right Republican candidates and positions. Philadelphia voters played a critical role in preventing the much-anticipated red wave of a takeover by candidates backed by former President Donald Trump.
But resisting Republican extremists and protecting rights that should be guaranteed are not enough.
Now Democratic leaders in Congress, Harrisburg and City Hall must deliver on the issues voters care about, including better schools, safer communities and an improved economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.