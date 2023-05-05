Philadelphia City Hall

The mayoral primary for the next leader at Philadelphia City Hall is May 16. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

In the May 16 primary, voters should reject politicians who make vague pie-in-the-sky promises.

While we want our political leaders to have vision we also need them to level with us and provide realistic solutions to violent crime, poor-performing schools, the lack of affordable housing and other serious issues.

