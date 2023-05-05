In the May 16 primary, voters should reject politicians who make vague pie-in-the-sky promises.
While we want our political leaders to have vision we also need them to level with us and provide realistic solutions to violent crime, poor-performing schools, the lack of affordable housing and other serious issues.
For example, the next mayor will need to spend more money to either modernize schools or build more schools so that children are not exposed to asbestos.
When politicians want to spend more money for schools or any concern, they should say so in clear language.
Elected officials should also say whether they will need to raises taxes or where they expect to make cuts to account for the increased spending.
Most importantly, candidates for office should say exactly how they are going to spend the money and what are the expected results for increasing spending.
If a politician makes a promise that sounds too good to be true, voters should determine whether it meets the SMART test, which stands for specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound. A proposal that it isn’t specific, measurable and time-bound is not a real plan. It’s a pipe dream.
For example, Philadelphia mayoral candidate Helen Gym recently promised that if elected every Philadelphian under 30 will be guaranteed a job.
“I want to talk about one of the most important parts of what I believe to be safety: guaranteed employment for adults 30 and under,” she said, according to a report by Tom MacDonald of WHYY.
“When asked for specifics after the speech about the guaranteed employment promise, Gym was much less specific, especially about the cost of such a major undertaking,” MacDonald reported.
Instead, Gym replied that “I assume it’s going to be a significant effort and I think there are significant dollars that are currently available, but we don’t have a commitment or a plan right now,” MacDonald reported.
When asked in an editorial board with The Philadelphia Tribune how she would achieve her plan, Gym responded that it would only be summer jobs for high-school age teenagers in targeted areas and that the city would help the teenagers fill out job applications to reach that goal.
Come on now, this is not a serious plan.
Some of Gym’s rivals also have ambitious plans.
For example, former city councilmember and businessman Allan Domb’s plan to reduce gun violence and homicides by 50% by the end of his first term is very ambitious. However, other mayors have achieved similar results in other cities, and he outlines a comprehensive public safety plan on how to get there by focusing on the most violent areas and expanding community policing in neighborhoods with the highest crime rates.
But Gym’s guaranteed job plan is by far the most unrealistic. Her plan to spend $10 billion to modernize schools in a school district with a $4 billion annual budget is also unrealistic. Asked how she will pay for it, she says the school district and the city would borrow the money.
Yet a campaign spokesman told the Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board that “much of the funding is not expected to require borrowing.”
Gym accuses her opponents of thinking too small.
But there is a difference between being ambitious and making wild promises. When a politician makes a promise that they should know is unlikely to happen it creates distrust and furthers cynicism.
