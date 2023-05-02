A Philadelphia Police officer's patch

— AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

Some candidates running for elective office in Philadelphia in the May 16 primary have downplayed the role of more effective policing in reducing crime.

These candidates should be rejected by voters because they are advocating policies that will make Philadelphians less safe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.