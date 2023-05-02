Some candidates running for elective office in Philadelphia in the May 16 primary have downplayed the role of more effective policing in reducing crime.
These candidates should be rejected by voters because they are advocating policies that will make Philadelphians less safe.
Research supports the case for both criminal justice reform and the importance of police for public safety.
Since Philadelphia voters have clearly identified public safety as the No. 1 issue, candidates for mayor and City Council have all touted public safety as their top concern as well.
But some candidates have inadequate public safety proposals that minimize the importance of adding more police officers to an undermanned police force and lean more heavily on tackling social justice issues that will take years to address.
Voters should ask candidates who propose only long-term solutions to crime how many more men, women and children we should expect to be killed and robbed before their solutions begin to have an impact?
We know how to reduce crime. Cities such as Boston, Dallas and Charlotte, North Carolina, have reduced violent crime.
In the region, Chester and Trenton have dramatically reduced homicides through focused deterrence where law enforcement zeros in on individuals who are most likely to shoot or be shot to prevent crime and offer services.
“If you commit a homicide in the city of Chester, we are going to get you. If you fire a gun at somebody in the city of Chester, we are coming for you,” said Jack Stollsteimer, Delaware County district attorney.
In 2022, Chester had a 70% homicide clearance rate (cases solved by arrests), which is the highest in over 20 years.
Voters should look for candidates with realistic plans to stop people from shooting and stealing now and not some distant future.
Because of the use of excessive force by some police it has become unpopular to suggest that police play a critical role in reducing crime.
Some have adopted the phrase “We can’t police our way out of crime.” They are partly right. More policing is not the only way to reduce crime, but it is more immediate than other solutions.
What is needed is an immediate short-term approach that gets the most violent criminals and illegal guns off the street while addressing long-term issues such as poverty and poor performing schools. It should be noted that Philadelphia police have been arresting more people for carrying illegal guns, but prosecutions have not kept pace.
The role of police reflects a national debate that accelerated after the police killing of George Floyd, which led to international protests.
Even before Floyd’s death, other high-profile police shootings of unarmed African Americans led to the election of several progressive prosecutors across the country, including the 2017 election of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
The use of excessive force by police also led to calls to divert some police funding to other areas to address crime.
While some disturbances may call for the response of a mental health worker, murder, armed robbery, rape and other crimes must be addressed by law enforcement.
The deaths of Floyd and others call for police reform and accountability and not a reactionary, counterproductive approach that requires the removal or reduction of police from cities with rising violent crime.
Policing still plays a major role in public safety, according to Morgan Williams, an economist at NYU’s Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. Williams researches the economics of crime and incarceration policy, with a particular focus on racial inequality.
Williams and his colleagues, Aaron Chalfin, Benjamin Hansen and Emily Weisburst, measured the value of adding a new police officer to patrol a city.
Adding a new police officer prevents between 0.06 and 0.1 homicides, which means that the average city would need to hire between 10 and 17 new police officers to save one life a year, according to data gathered from the FBI and other public sources for 242 cities between 1981 and 2018 by Williams and his colleagues. They estimate that this would costs taxpayers annually between $1.3 million and $2.2 million.
Hiring more police officers both saves lives and is cost-effective, according to the research. Adding more police also reduces other serious crimes, like robbery, rape and aggravated assault, according to the research.
In the average city a larger police force results in Black lives saved at about twice the rate of white lives saved relative to their percentage of the population, research says.
The research suggests merely having more police officers visible reduced crime more so than increasing the number of arrests.
The economists’ findings are consistent with other research that shows concentrating police in “hotspot” crime areas appears to be an effective way to reduce crime.
The research shows that adding more police to a neighborhood could have the benefit of lowering the rate of serious crimes without the police necessarily having to lock up drastically more people.
Just adding more police will not be effective if they are improperly deployed or sitting behind a desk or in their cars.
An effective public safety plan must include more foot patrols and targeted efforts in specific sections of the city where crime frequently occurs and arresting specific individuals who are responsible for multiple violent crimes instead of targeting entire communities.
The data shows a larger and more effective police department will lower the homicide rate and the rate of other serious crimes.
Any candidate for elective office who suggests more effective policing won’t reduce crime is making an argument that is not based on facts and evidence. The evidence shows that effective policing works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.