Philadelphia has reached another grim milestone of 500 homicides in a year.
This is the second consecutive year the city’s gun violence crisis has recorded at least 500 homicides.
Last year, the city recorded 562 homicides.
This year the total homicide count is projected to be slightly lower than last year’s record number, but still at a level reached only at the height of the crack-cocaine epidemic.
“As of today, 500 people’s lives have been cut short by senseless violence in our city,” Mayor Jim Kenney said during a news conference Monday. “That’s 500 of our friends, neighbors, colleagues and family members. As we enter this holiday season, I can’t help but think of all the incredible potential that has been extinguished by this loss of life.”
There has been a steady increase in murders in the city since 2016, when 268 people were killed, according to police data.
The Republican-led Pennsylvania House of Representatives cited the city’s high number of homicides and nonfatal shootings as the reason for impeachment charges against District Attorney Larry Krasner. State lawmakers cited his more lenient policies for enabling and emboldening violent criminals.
Krasner defended his policies, citing the pandemic and the proliferation of guns as the reasons for the rise in gun violence. Krasner also pointed to a rise in violent crime nationally and called the decision to impeach him undemocratic and unconstitutional. An impeachment trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 18 in Harrisburg.
City officials have tried various approaches to reduce gun violence, including Kenney’s executive order imposing a weapons ban at its parks and recreation facilities. A judge blocked the mayor’s order in October. City Council voted earlier this month to impose a permanent 10 p.m. curfew for young people under the age of 18 in the city. The bill includes curfew center hours, which will stay open through 2 a.m.
There is no evidence that curfews for minors reduce gun violence. The state of Pennsylvania has in the past not recognized municipalities’ authority to pass gun laws. And there is no evidence that gun buyback programs actually work in reducing violence.
However, there is evidence that adding more police officers reduces violent and other serious crimes, like robbery, rape and aggravated assault, according to a study led by economist Morgan Williams of NYU’s Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. Williams researches the economics of crime and incarceration with a focus on racial inequality.
Most of the victims and perpetrators of violent crime in the city are African Americans.
More police officers will especially help African Americans who are the victims of crime, Williams said in a story by NPR.
The data is consistent with other research that concentrating police in high crime areas appears to be an effective way to reduce crime.
Williams said there is increasing evidence that an bigger police presence in high crime areas acts as a powerful deterrent against crime without necessarily locking up a large number of people.
Williams also suggested using less manpower to arrest people for crimes and using more manpower to fight serious crimes.
In light of this evidence, it is encouraging that Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw plans to add at least 100 police officers into neighborhoods experiencing the highest levels of gun violence.
Starting Jan. 9, extra officers will be added to the 22nd and 25th police districts in North Philadelphia; the 24th district, which covers Kensington and Port Richmond; and the 39th district, which covers Nicetown, Tioga and parts of Germantown.
The redeployment will draw on officers currently assigned to administrative, non-patrol roles.
In addition to more police, other evidence-based strategies to reduce crime include reducing neighborhood blight and increasing surveillance cameras in high crime areas to help deter and detect criminals.
