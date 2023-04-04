Just before midnight March 24, about 8,100 gallons of hazardous material spilled from a Bucks County plant into a Delaware River tributary about 13 miles north of the city’s water treatment plant.
The water-based latex-finishing solution spilled into the river after a pipe burst at the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol Township, officials said.
The final all-clear came after days of announcements that water could be guaranteed uncontaminated at least through Monday, then into Tuesday afternoon and finally through Wednesday.
Mayor Jim Kenney announced at a news briefing Tuesday that the city’s water will not be tainted by the spill.
To be clear, the city’s water was never affected by the spill upstream, the chemicals were nontoxic to humans, no trace of contamination was ever found in the city’s water system and officials are confident that the threat has passed.
“We can all confidentially say the threat has passed — I repeat: All the city’s drinking water is safe to drink and will not be impacted by the spill,” Kenney announced. Sampling hadn’t detected any substance from the spill, and “models tracking the flow and tide of the Delaware River show the potential threat is passing us,” he said.
While the city’s water supply was never contaminated, officials’ response to the chemical spill is a teachable moment.
On the plus side, city officials frequently communicated to residents about what was happening. The text alert updates to residents were an effective use of technology.
However, communications to the media came from deputies and not directly from the mayor or the managing director which would be expected on a threat that made national news.
Kenney has faced criticism for his response to the chemical spill, which some called confusing after an advisory went out on Sunday recommending residents use bottled water.
“We weren’t sure whether there was anything there. We had to give some advisory so people would be safe,” Kenney said.
Some of the Democrats running in the May 16 primary election to succeed him said the communications coming out of City Hall were haphazard, leading to confusion among residents who raced to purchase cases of water.
While some offered constructive criticism, there was also political opportunism by mayoral candidates seeking to capitalize by attacking a lame duck mayor.
But Kenney should have been more visible much earlier. In a perceived crisis, residents need to be reassured by the person in charge, and until a new mayor takes over Kenney is the man in charge of the city.
Hopefully the city’s next mayor will learn from this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.