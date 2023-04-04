Chemical Spill Water

Shoppers stock up on bottle water Tuesday following a chemical spill into the Delaware River upstream from Philadelphia. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

Just before midnight March 24, about 8,100 gallons of hazardous material spilled from a Bucks County plant into a Delaware River tributary about 13 miles north of the city’s water treatment plant.

The water-based latex-finishing solution spilled into the river after a pipe burst at the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol Township, officials said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.