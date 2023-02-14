The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Sunday night, ending the Eagles storybook season with a heartbreaking loss.
While disappointing in the outcome, fans should be proud that the Eagles fought to the very end, with both grit and class.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts put on a historic show in the first Super Bowl featuring two Black starting quarterbacks.
Both Hurts and Mahomes were spectacular in a thrilling game that clearly showed why the Eagles and the Chiefs were the two top teams from the regular season.
Hurts broke the Super Bowl rushing record for a quarterback, becoming the first quarterback to rush for three touchdowns, and first to throw for a touchdown and run for two or more. Hurts surpassed Steve McNair in the third quarter to break the rushing record for a quarterback. He finished with 70 yards on 15 carries.
But Mahomes played through an ankle injury and rallied the Chiefs from a 10-point deficit for the comeback win.
Mahomes’ magical play ended an amazing season for the Eagles.
The Eagles’ road to the Super Bowl inspired residents across the region, many of whom were proud to wear T-shirts and sweatshirts proclaiming “It’s a Philly thing.”
The team’s 16-win season was a fun distraction that temporarily brought the city together regardless of race, ethnicity, income or neighborhood.
Mayor Jim Kenney issued a statement Monday thanking the team’s owner, general manager, head coach Nick Sirianni, and all the coaches, players and front office staff.
“Thank you for a thrilling season that brought joy to legions of passionate and dedicated Eagles’ fans from all ages and neighborhoods throughout the city and region. The 2022-2023 season has been nothing short of remarkable, and though it didn’t end the way we envisioned, Philadelphia has been electric with the unbelievable joy and energy you have brought to this city.”
The Eagles were playing in their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history and were looking for their second NFL championship following one five years ago.
While we are disappointed with the final outcome of Sunday’s game, the Birds made an impressive showing.
Mayor Kenney speaks for many Philadelphians when he says the Eagles “brought us together and made every Philadelphian proud.”
