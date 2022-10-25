Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will debate Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz Tuesday, ahead of their race for the U.S. Senate seat, currently held by Republican Pat Toomey.
With just two weeks to the critical Nov. 8 midterms, their first and only public debate is highly anticipated.
Polls show a tightening race in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state.
Fetterman’s lead has declined as polls show momentum shifting toward Republicans nationally because of the economy.
The tightening polls increases anticipated levels for tonight’s debate. Most observers give TV personality Dr. Oz, the edge leading into the debate because of his experience in front of the camera. Also, for Fetterman, who is not known as a great debater, debate performance could be somewhat impacted because of a stroke suffered during the summer. In Tuesday’s debate, look for substance over style.
The Fetterman campaign released a report last week from his doctor, who said the candidate “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office” and that “his communication is significantly improved.” The report noted that Fetterman continues to show auditory processing disorder which makes it more difficult for him to understand some spoken words.
Pennsylvania voters will key a role in who controls Congress. Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for two years, but could lose power in Congress if Republicans make big gains in the midterm elections. The Senate is currently split 50-50 between the two major parties, but Democrats have a technical majority because Vice President Kamala Harris is a Democrat with the power to cast a tie-breaking vote.
Voters’ frustration over inflation, advantages in redistricting and the traditional losses in a new president’s first midterm election give Republicans momentum in the midterms.
Republicans are favored to win the House in the midterms. The Senate is less clear.
If Republicans win the Senate on Nov. 8, access to abortion, voting rights, stricter gun control, and criminal justice reforms could be sidelined for years. A Republican Senate could also make life difficult for President Joe Biden by blocking or delaying passage of the president’s legislative proposals as well as judicial and executive branch nominees.
Democratic turnout in Philadelphia, where the party holds an 80% majority, is expected to be crucial to Fetterman winning the U.S. Senate race and which party controls Congress.
