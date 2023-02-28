Hundreds of newspapers across the U.S. are rightfully dropping the “Dilbert” comic strip after its creator Scott Adams called for racial separatism.
The backlash began following an episode last week of the YouTube show “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.”
Adams, who is white, referenced a Rasmussen Reports survey that had asked whether people agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white,” in which most Black Americans agreed and 26% disagreed.
Adams referred to the respondents as members of a “racist hate group” and said he would no longer “help Black Americans.”
“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people,” Adams said on his show.
The validity of a poll with loaded race-baiting phrasing should be questioned. What is the motive of such a question other than to sow racial division?
The Anti-Defamation League says the phrase was popularized as a trolling campaign by members of the discussion forum 4chan but then began being used by white supremacists.
In response, various media publishers across the U.S. denounced Adams’ comments as racist, hateful and discriminatory while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.
The newspaper publishers should be commended for acting quickly in denouncing Adams and swiftly removing his column. They made the right decision.
The same cannot be said of Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Musk called the media “racist” in several tweets on Sunday in an indefensible and racist reaction to the news that the country’s largest newspapers including the Washington Post and the New York Times were dropping the comic strip.
Musk said that the American media is racist against “whites and Asians,” an argument for which he provided no evidence because there is none.
Musk’s response is outrageous, but not a surprise.
Since his takeover of Twitter in October, tweets with racial slurs have soared on the social media platform. The Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Anti-Defamation League said in separate reports released in December that the volume of hate speech on Twitter has grown dramatically under Musk’s ownership.
The Center for Countering Digital Hate said the daily use of the n-word under Musk is triple the 2022 average. The Anti-Defamation League said in its report that its data shows “both an increase in anti-Semitic content on the platform and a decrease in the moderation of anti-Semitic posts.”
The comments made by Adams and Musk should not be taken lightly given their social influence. Adams has a comic strip that appears in hundreds of newspapers across the country. Musk, the CEO of the EV car company Tesla, is one of the world’s richest men.
They both must be held accountable for promoting hate and racism.
