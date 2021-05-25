On the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, state and local lawmakers should continue to push for change
George Floyd’s killing a year ago today and the protests that followed prompted a wave of police reforms in dozens of states, from changes in use-of-force policies to greater accountability for officers.
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted by a jury on April 20, 2021, of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, who died May 25, 2020.
His death sparked a wave of protests against police brutality and racial inequality across the world and prompted lawmakers in Washington and state and local governments across the country to reexamine policing.
In Pennsylvania, the state legislature passed two police reform bills, including one that requires all law enforcement agencies to consult a new database on disciplinary actions, performance evaluations, and attendance records during employee background checks. However, the law stops short of making misconduct records available to the public.
State lawmakers also approved a measure that requires the commission overseeing municipal police departments to train officers on how to treat people of “diverse” backgrounds and institute annual training on use-of-force and de-escalation techniques.
But more changes are needed, including banning knee holds and limiting police immunity.
Changes are also needed to Act 111, which governs collective bargaining rights for police officers, to weaken unions’ ability to reinstate officers who are fired for infractions like excessive force.
While the idea won support from some Republicans last year, the legislature ultimately didn’t take action.
In Philadelphia, City Council passed a package of police reforms and oversight bills after Floyd’s murder including the creation of a new Citizens Police Oversight Commission, which will replace the Police Advisory Commission and is designed to have more power and resources. The new commission is being set up this year.
Few states if any have matched the scope of the changes being adopted in Washington. Pennsylvania lawmakers should follow Washington’s lead.
Last week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed one of the nation’s most ambitious packages of police accountability legislation, prompted by last year’s outcry for racial justice following the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people at the hands of police.
Inslee signed a dozen bills that include outright bans on police use of chokeholds, neck restraints and no-knock warrants such as the one that helped lead to Taylor’s killing in Louisville, Kentucky.
The new measures require officers to intervene if their colleagues engage in excessive force — a demand inspired by the officers who stood by while Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee to Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.
The bills also create an independent office to review the use of deadly force by police, make it easier to decertify police for bad acts, and require officers to use “reasonable care,” including exhausting de-escalation tactics in carrying out their duties. The bill also restricts the use of tear gas and car chases and makes it easier to sue officers when they inflict injury.
Under legislation recommended by the task force, the state will have an independent office that will hire regional teams to review such cases. There are restrictions on hiring police or former police officers as investigators, and eventually the investigations will be conducted by civilians with other areas of expertise — such as behavioral health.
Some of the bills, including one signed earlier by Inslee that reforms the private arbitration system by which officers can appeal discipline, had bipartisan backing.
Similar reform measures are needed in Pennsylvania and states across the country, as well as passage on the federal level of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which is stalled in Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.