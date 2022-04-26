District Attorney Larry Krasner last week announced the arrest of former Philadelphia police officer Darren Kardos for allegedly assaulting a Black woman in front of her toddler in October 2020.
Based on the evidence, Krasner is right to pursue prosecution and seek justice.
Kardos, 42, was part of an assault on Rickia Young on Oct. 27, 2020, during the civil unrest in Philadelphia following the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
Young was driving to pick up her nephew at 1 a.m. in West Philadelphia with her 2-year-old son in the car when a Philadelphia police officer directed her to back up and make a U-turn at the intersection of 52nd and Chestnut streets.
Allegedly multiple police officers began rocking the victim’s SUV when Kardos started hitting the vehicle’s windows with his baton. Before Young could leave the scene, she and her young son were pulled from the vehicle.
An investigation revealed Kardos also physically assaulted Young by pulling her out of the car by her hair, spraying her with mace, and hitting her with fists and other objects.
Young, a home health care aide, was arrested by police and separated from her son for several hours.
The Fraternal Order of Police, the country’s largest police union, posted a Facebook photo of Young’s then 2-year-old son in a police officer’s arms falsely claiming the child had been lost and wandering around aimlessly. However, police had actually taken the boy after officers smashed out Young’s car windows with the child inside, dragged Young from the vehicle and beat her, according to Young’s attorneys. She hadn’t broken any laws.
The District Attorney’s Office said Kardos also made claims about Young’s actions that “were not corroborated by video evidence.”
“I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office’s Special Investigations Unit for their thorough investigation of this assault,” Krasner said. “This was a complex investigation involving video and other evidence obtained from the body-worn camera from multiple officers and cellphone video recorded by civilians. As my office moves forward with vigorous prosecution of former Philadelphia Police officer Darren Kardos, our partners in law enforcement and city government must never stop working to achieve the systemic justice that will deliver peace to communities that have been starved of it for generations.”
Kardos is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment of another person and criminal mischief. Kardos was suspended soon after the incident and later fired. Another officer was also fired in relation to the incident.
Kardos will go to court Friday.
The city settled for $2 million with Young last year before she filed a lawsuit.
In announcing the arrest of Kardos, the DA’s office is seeking to hold police accountable for misconduct.
