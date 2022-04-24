Philadelphia returned to its indoor mask mandate on Monday, citing a sharp increase in infections.
In a baffling decision, city health officials abruptly announced Thursday night that they were abruptly reversing course just days after city residents had to start wearing masks again.
The Board of Health voted Thursday to rescind the mandate, according to the Philadelphia Health Department, which released a statement that cited “decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts.”
“The City will move to strongly recommending masks in indoor public spaces as opposed to a mask mandate,” the health department said in a statement. The lifting of the mandate was effective immediately.
When the city announced April 11 that it was reinstating the mandate, city health commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said it was necessary to forestall a potential new wave driven by an omicron subvariant. Officials said at the time that confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen more than 50% in 10 days, the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors.
Hours before reversing the decision on mask mandates, Mayor Jim Kenney was adamantly defending and standing by the controversial policy in an interview with the Washington Post.
So what caused Philadelphia go from being the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate to reversing course so quickly?
While Kenney and city health officials may cite decreasing cases, the fierce blowback to mask mandate appears to also be a factor.
The restaurant pushed back against the reimposed mask mandate, saying workers would bear the brunt of customer anger over the new rules.
Several businesses and residents filed suit in state court in Pennsylvania seeking to overturn the renewed mandate.
Also, Philadelphia began to look increasingly out of step with the rest of the country after a federal judge in Florida on Monday voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and in other transportation settings. Even in Philadelphia, SEPTA’s mask mandate in no longer in place.
The mayor and city health officials should have anticipated the blowback to the city’s mask mandate. The city’s decision should be based on public health concerns and not whether it would be popular or challenged in court.
Either the mask mandate decision was premature or the reversal appears to be based on blowback. Either way it leaves residents confused.
The mayor’s decision is truly baffling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.