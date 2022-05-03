Compared to other large U.S. cities, Philadelphia is the most affordable, according to an encouraging new national report.
Philadelphia is the most affordable of the top 10 largest cities in the U.S., with an average housing cost of $1,055 a month, according to the latest figures from the AARP Livability Index.
Philadelphia ranked sixth in the 2022 AARP Livability Index and first in housing affordability.
The AARP Livability index uses 50 national data sources and measures 60 community characteristics, across several categories: housing, health, neighborhood, transportation, environment, engagement and opportunity.
By comparison, the U.S. median neighborhood monthly housing cost is $1,057.
Two of the city’s neighbors, Chester, Pa., and Camden, N.J., ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, in housing affordability among small U.S. cities.
When it comes to housing cost burden, 13.1% of a family’s income in Philadelphia is used for housing costs, which was lower than the U.S. median neighborhood figures of 16.3%, the 2022 report said.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a family that spends 30% or more of its income on housing costs is considered to be “housing cost burdened.”
While the study shows encouraging news on affordability, the study pointed out the higher crime rate in Philadelphia, more than double of the 10 largest cities, and the low high school graduation rate of 63% for the city, compared to 88.5% for the U.S. The figures in the 2022 report show the city needs work in those areas.
One reason for the increase in housing choices is the explosion of development in the city over the past decade.
According to Center City District 2021 housing report, about 9,400 units were under construction in greater Center City and the surrounding area by the end of 2020, an increase of 39%, from 6,762 units, at the end of 2019. The surrounding area includes parts of North Philadelphia, such as Northern Liberties.
In addition, lately more people have moved into the city. For instance, between 2010 and 2020, about 78,000 more people moved into the city, according to the U. S. Census Bureau. Most of the new residents are Hispanic, Latino or Asian, census figures show. Many of those people moving into the city were leaving nearby markets, such as New York, Boston and Washington, D.C., where housing costs are higher, the report stated.
The same month that the AARP report announced that Philadelphia was the most affordable of the nation’s largest cities, officials announced efforts that will help keep it that way.
Philadelphia City Council members and Council President Darrell Clarke last week unveiled the Turn the Key program, which will provide 1,000 affordable houses through City Council’s Neighborhood Preservation Initiative (NPI).
The program will also create 3,189 jobs from construction spending, netting $312.6 million.
Turn the Key would provide over 1,000 energy-efficient three-bedroom units on city-owned land. According to a news release from Clarke’s office, the monthly mortgage for these homes will be $1,200, far less than the median monthly rent for a two-bedroom, which is $1,700.
“Today is the beginning of a new era in affordable homeownership in Philadelphia,” Clarke said. “With funds from the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative and publicly owned city land, we’re launching the largest development of affordable housing in city history.”
Clarke said that Council has already selected some developers and will continue to work with more until at least 1,000 homes have been built.
“Philadelphians who buy these three-bedroom homes will have less mortgage payments than the current average rent for a two-bedroom apartment,” Clarke said.
Using the money from NPI, first-time homeowners will be granted soft loans under the NPI Mortgage Affordability Program; up to $75,000 will be awarded.
Eligibility is contingent upon completing a city-funded homeownership counseling program, certifying your income, and not having owned a home in the last three years.
There would be a preference for qualified city employees pending legislation recently referred to committee.
“At a time when rising housing costs are pricing low- and moderate-income Philadelphians out of the opportunity to buy their first home, this initiative will help ensure opportunities for Black and brown families to build generational wealth,” said Rick Sauer, executive director of the Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations.
The challenge moving forward is to keep Philadelphia affordable as it seeks to grow and attract new residents and businesses.
