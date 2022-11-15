Sharon Hill Police officers Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith pleaded guilty last week to reckless endangerment in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility and injuring three others last year.
As part of a plea agreement in Delaware County Court in Media, manslaughter charges against Devaney, 42, Dolan, 26, and Smith, 35, were dropped. The agreement was negotiated by Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, who consulted defense lawyers and the family of Fanta.
All three officers will remain out on bail until they are sentenced on Jan. 12 by Delaware County Court Judge Margaret J. Amoroso. They could face up to 20 years in prison.
Amoroso said that both the defense and the family will be invited to submit evidence and testimony to be considered before sentencing. The sentencing will be critical to determine if the three police officers are held accountable and Fanta’s family receives justice.
Delaware County FOP Lodge 27, which also represented the officers, has maintained that they were doing their job and it was an unfortunate accident.
“We believe that Sharon Hill Borough is also accountable,” said Fanta’s cousin Siddiq Kamara. “My family still resides in the borough and we know that Sharon Hill officials failed to properly train the officers who used deadly force. We need to ensure all officers are properly trained so no one ever has to experience the horror and tremendous loss and pain that we continue to feel on a daily basis.”
The incident occurred outside the Academy Park High School stadium in August 2021 as a high school football game was winding down. A chaotic scene unfolded after two teens got into an argument and exchanged gunfire. The officers told investigators they thought the car driving toward them was the likely source of the gunfire, prompting them to fire 25 shots as a crowd moved outside the stadium.
Fanta Bility had attended the game with her mother and an older sister, who was also shot but survived.
The district attorney initially charged the teens with murder over the child’s death, but those charges were later dismissed.
The officers were later fired by the Sharon Hill Council, a small borough near Philadelphia International Airport. Devaney was not wearing a body camera at the time, while Dolan and Smith did not turn theirs on, investigators said.
Since her death, Bility’s family, community members and several elected officials have rightly called for a thorough investigation and police accountability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.