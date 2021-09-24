Community leaders in Delaware County are right to demand answers and accountability after an 8-year-old girl was killed outside a football game in Sharon Hill last month.
Three Sharon Hill police officers opened fire on a vehicle outside the Academy Park High School football stadium that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility and wounded her sister, according to law enforcement sources.
Officials said the gunfire erupted near the main gate to the football field shortly before 9 p.m. after the end of a game between Pennsbury and Academy Park high schools.
Pennsbury said in a statement that none of its players, staff or coaches were injured. The school said players were evacuated safely and met by counselors.
In all, four people were shot. Among them was Bility who was fatally wounded. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said there is a high probability she was killed by police gunfire.
“This tragedy will not go without consequence or claim or accountability of who is involved, regardless of who is involved,” State Sen. Anthony Williams said at a press conference last Thursday.
Williams said he and the Delaware County Black Caucus want to assure the public that they are involved and watching the investigation closely.
“We have to be able to justify why police officers or others shot into a crowd of Black and brown children,” said the president of the NAACP Darby Area Branch, .
Sources say two of the police officers are white, one is Black. The officers involved have not been named.
Last week, the Sharon Hill Borough Council unanimously voted to appoint former Philadelphia District Attorney Kelley Hodge as special counsel to head an independent investigation.
“I’m here in my best capacity and will apply all of my skills and training,” said Hodge, who served as the first female African-American district attorney of Philadelphia. “We’ll have this borough in mind, as well as what’s best moving forward so that the tragedy that did take place hopefully will never happen again.”
Among the questions that need to be answered are who fired the initial shots and which officer may have fired the fatal shot.
Law enforcement must make the investigation of this tragic shooting a top priority.
