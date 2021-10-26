The U.S. Supreme Court has decided it will not review a nonprofit group's effort to open a supervised injection site in Philadelphia to try to reduce overdose deaths.
The high court's decision on Oct. 12 is a welcomed setback on a misguided plan to create “safe injection sites,” where addicts can take illegal street drugs with legal sanction in a medically managed environment.
A divided U.S. appeals court had rejected the Safehouse plan in January. Organizers of the Safehouse project say federal “crackhouse” laws enacted are not intended to criminalize medically supervised centers.
Safehouse vice president Ronda Goldfein told The Philadelphia Inquirer the fight is not over. She hopes they can prevail on religious grounds by arguing that their faith compels them to try to save lives.
A trial judge had sided with Safehouse in the case, but the federal appeals court overturned the decision and sided with the then-Republican Justice Department in declaring the plan illegal.
The Justice Department under President Joe Biden has so far stayed neutral in the litigation.
Safehouse and its supporters have good intentions to reduce overdose crisis that killed 1,214 Philadelphians in 2020, but this is the wrong idea.
As we’ve argued before the focus has to be on helping to steer users into treatment and not enabling the use of illegal and harmful drugs.
Proponents of injection sites have not presented evidence that it would lead people into treatment. It's also unclear how the plan will prevent minors from using drugs at injections sites.
The injection sites also will likely raise the burden on an undermanned Philadelphia Police Department to hire additional police officers to be detailed to the neighborhood around the legal injection site to deal with drug sales, or with drug robberies of eager addicts heading to the sites to use.
One of the worst potential consequences of allowing government sanctioned sites is the normalization of serious drug use. Safe injection sites are essentially government sponsored shooting-up galleries.
Encouraging the open use of drugs undermines the law and public safety, will not discourage continued abuse, and does not address the problems underlying mass addiction.
There are other ways to combat the opioid crisis, such as a major law enforcement crackdown on drug traffickers, an increase in outreach programs, and an increase in rehab centers.
Legal injection sites are not the answer.
