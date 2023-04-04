Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, giving him the unique dishonor of becoming the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime.
The historic indictment came after years of investigations into his personal, political and business dealings and as he pursues another bid to retake the White House.
At press time, the exact nature of the charges was unclear because the indictment remained under seal, but they stem from payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.
For months, prosecutors scrutinized money paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who Trump feared would go public with claims that they had extramarital sexual encounters with him and hurt his bid to become president.
Trump’s surrender could happen as early as Tuesday.
The indictment was not a complete surprise. Trump himself anticipated that he would be indicted soon, issuing a statement earlier last month in which he predicted an imminent arrest and called for protests.
However, the timing of the indictment appeared to come as a surprise to Trump campaign officials following news reports that criminal charges were likely weeks away.
The indictment and those to come could determine whether Trump is finally held accountable for his actions.
The indictment comes at a time of deep political divisions. The charges are likely to reinforce conflicting views of those who see accountability as long overdue and those who, like Trump, feel the Republican is being targeted for political purposes by a Democratic prosecutor.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has called the indictment “political persecution” and predicted it would damage Democrats in 2024.
Trump’s defense team said he is “likely” to turn himself in on Tuesday. They insisted that Trump would not take a plea deal.
In addition to the indictment in New York, Trump also faces long-running investigations in Atlanta and Washington that could also result in charges, including allegations that he and his allies attempted to undo the 2020 presidential election, as well as into the hoarding of hundreds of classified documents.
Trump has assailed the investigation as “the greatest witch hunt in history.” He has also lashed out at Bragg, calling the prosecutor, who is Black, racist against white people.
National political leaders and law enforcement should prepare for possible violence from Trump loyalists.
The New York Police Department told its 36,000 officers to be fully mobilized and ready to respond to any potential protests or unrest.
The indictment in New York and the future possible indictments to come are an extraordinary development after years of investigations into Trump’s business, political and personal dealings.
In the past Trump has used his money, his lawyers, intimidation and the cult of personality to win political and legal battles.
Knowing the desperation and unquestioned loyalty of many of his supporters, Trump said in 2016 that he “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody” and “wouldn’t lose voters.”
Trump may soon finally be held accountable for his actions.
