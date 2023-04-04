Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15. — AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

 Andrew Harnik

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, giving him the unique dishonor of becoming the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime.

The historic indictment came after years of investigations into his personal, political and business dealings and as he pursues another bid to retake the White House.

