The School District of Philadelphia is fundamentally changing its selective admissions system to increase diversity at its coveted, highly ranked magnet schools.
The district is moving away from a system that favors principals’ influence on who attends the districts most selective schools to one that relies on a centralized lottery and gives some preference to students from historically underrepresented ZIP codes.
The change is an effort to make the process more equitable. Traditionally, these schools have served a lesser share of Black and Latino students compared to the district as a whole.
Students will now apply for selective schools through a citywide, computerized lottery system overseen by the central office. In the past, school leaders made final admissions decisions and oversaw waiting lists.
The district is implementing a ZIP code preference for students who meet the admissions criteria and live in areas of the city that traditionally have had limited access to criteria-based schools.
Students from under-represented ZIP codes will receive preference at five specific schools: Masterman, Central, Academy at Palumbo, Carver High School of Engineering and Science and Parkway Center City Middle College.
The goal is that implementation of the ZIP code preference will provide additional opportunities for the district’s most underrepresented communities.
Black student enrollment has been decreasing at the highly selective schools. In 2011-2012, Black students made up 31% of the student body at Masterman and 33% at Central. By 2019-2020, those numbers had dipped to 15% and 20%, respectively, Chalkbeat reported.
Officials previously announced they would temporarily stop using standardized test scores to determine admission after the coronavirus pandemic halted state tests. The district will no longer require interviews or letters of recommendation for selective admissions schools.
The five schools will now require a writing sample, but those essays will be digitally scored. For the second year, scores on state standardized tests, the PSSA, will not be considered. Test score cutoffs have historically contributed to top schools such as Central and Masterman admitting a disproportionate number of white and Asian American students. About a third of admitted students come from private and parochial schools outside the district. Whether test scores will be eliminated permanently is still under consideration, officials said.
The district should be commended for acknowledging the problem and trying to take corrective measures to improve diversity at its most highly ranked schools.
A lottery system and a push to increasing diversity are important to fairness and providing opportunity for deserving students.
It is also critically important that the district take actions to correct the circumstances that are making some neighborhood schools produce more qualified applicants than others. The problem is that not all students have the same access to selective schools because of the level of academic preparation.
The district needs to address the barriers to fairness and equity and why some schools send a disproportionate number of students to magnets and others do not.
The district must work to ensure that more students have access to the types of enrichment and tutoring opportunities and courses that will help students from underrepresented ZIP codes qualify for and succeed in selective schools.
Undoubtedly some parents and families may push back against the controversial changes. When school officials proposed a centralized lottery system and geographic and diversity weights in 2010 it was met with resistance from some parents. Then-Superintendent Arlene Ackerman ultimately scrapped the proposal after news reports highlighted complaints from mostly white, middle-class parents who opposed a move that they believed could make it harder for their children to attend the city’s most coveted schools.
Increasing diversity at the city’s top school is a significant goal. The question is how to do it in a way that’s fair and gets constructive results. The district does not want to lower the admission standards of its top schools but eliminate barriers that result from parents not having the right social connections or political influence.
It is unacceptable that some schools have never or rarely send students to highly ranked magnet schools. The district says it will look at the curricular offerings of its schools. This will be critically important. If school do not offer the subjects needed to attain admission to selective schools, its students will not be able to compete. A limited curriculum disadvantages students who could gain admissions to selective schools if they were prepared.
Who attends selective schools should be based on the students’ academic performance and not where they live or their parents’ ability to navigate the system.
Overall, the goal should be to raise the academic standards and expectations of all district schools. The district should not have a few exceptional schools that meet or exceed academic standards while others fail. The focus must be on creating conditions that allow all students to succeed by improving the academic quality of K-12 education.
