The effort to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner appears less likely to be successful.
Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court said last week that the state House’s decision to impeach Krasner appeared largely based on disagreements about how he was running his office and said that was “not enough to create a constitutionally sound basis for impeaching and removing” him.
In a majority opinion, Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler, a Democrat, said the accusations against Krasner did not meet the required legal standard of “misbehavior in office.”
The Associated Press reported that another judge, Republican Patricia McCullough, said in a dissent that she would dismiss Krasner’s legal challenge to the process, letting it go forward.
She said Ceisler’s opinion “hurriedly and needlessly plunged this court into a wash of nonjusticiable political questions over which we currently have no decision-making authority.”
Democratic Judge Michael Wojcik issued a third opinion. He said lawmakers did not have grounds to remove Krasner on the three counts that accuse him of violating codes of conduct for lawyers. But the other four impeachment articles, Wojcik wrote, “present nonjusticiable political questions that must ultimately be resolved by the General Assembly pursuant to its constitutional authority.”
From the beginning our opposition to the impeachment effort against Krasner was mainly on the grounds cited by Judge Ceisler.
As we stated earlier: “Philadelphia voters have elected Krasner twice by wide margins. Impeachment would undermine the democratic process. Krasner should only be removed from office if he is guilty of corruption or criminal charges.”
The court order issued last month declared the articles of impeachment against Krasner legally insufficient. That decision caused the Senate to put its trial, which had been scheduled to begin Jan. 18, on hold indefinitely.
Targeting Krasner is not appropriate use of impeachment power. It was last deployed successfully against Supreme Court Justice Rolf Larsen nearly three decades ago. The House voted to impeach, and the Senate convicted Larsen, a Pittsburgh Democrat, of one impeachment article in 1994, for having an improper discussion with a lawyer about court matters. He was permanently removed from the court and barred from holding public office in the state.
Our call for the impeachment procedure to end is not a judgment on Krasner’s performance. There is simply no legal basis to remove him.
The real issue is whether or not Krasner’s policies contribute to Philadelphia’s high rate of homicides, shootings, carjackings and other crimes.
Krasner supporters are more likely to blame Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw or the proliferation of guns and Republican state lawmakers not passing stricter gun laws. Others cite poverty and other socio-economic conditions.
Krasner’s opponents blame his progressive policies.
A report released by a Pennsylvania House committee said the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has a declining conviction rate, an increasing number of firearms cases being withdrawn or dismissed and high staff turnover.
The report said that under Krasner prosecutions have been withdrawn and dismissed at a higher rate than in the past, including gun cases. The report noted that the trend has occurred as shootings and homicides have been on the rise, saying there was no doubt that “criminals are emboldened” by a lack of arrests and failing prosecutions.
Krasner said that most of the dismissed cases are due to the failure of witnesses to appear and lack of evidence. He said there is no evidence that his policies have contributed to the city’s rise in crime. He cited the pandemic and the easy availability of guns as the main factors for the rise in crime. He points to a rise in crime nationwide and cites studies that show an increase in crime in cities led by more traditional prosecutors.
What is not disputed is that homicides and nonfatal shootings have climbed to record highs in recent years in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the recent surge in killings in Philadelphia is the worst since the 1960s, when James Tate was mayor.
How much Krasner is to blame for the rise in crime is open for debate.
It is up to Philadelphia voters to evaluate Krasner’s job performance as district attorney and vote accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.