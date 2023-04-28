Harry Belafonte, who died Tuesday at the age of 96, left an impressive list of artistic achievements and a legacy of fearless activism.
Belafonte was a Caribbean-American singer, actor and civil and human rights activist who popularized calypso music with international audiences in the 1950s.
An amazing artist, Belafonte is one of the few performers to have received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT).
The Jamaican-American became famous for singing traditional Caribbean folk songs such as “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song),” a call and response about dock workers working the night shift loading bananas onto ships, waiting for their shift to end so they could go home.
Belafonte made his acting debut in the 1953 film “Bright Road” alongside the legendary Dorothy Dandridge. They would team up again in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Carmen Jones.”
Belafonte risked his entertainment career by being a bold advocate for civil and human rights. He worked closely with the Rev. Martin Luther King in the fight for racial equality by serving as a strategist and fundraiser for the Civil Rights Movement.
Belafonte’s political consciousness was shaped by the experience of growing up as the impoverished son of a poor Jamaican mother who worked as a domestic servant, reports CNN.
“I’ve often responded to queries that ask, ‘When as an artist did you decide to become an activist?” said Belafonte. “My response to the question is that I was an activist long before I became an artist. They both service each other, but the activism is first.”
Belafonte’s activism was expansive. In addition to being a civil rights activist, he campaigned against apartheid in South Africa, mobilized support for the fight against HIV/AIDS and became a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.
He is credited with the idea for recording the 1985 hit song “We Are the World,” which assembled a collaboration of artists including Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen to raise money for famine relief in Africa.
Belafonte did not mellow with advanced age or increased wealth.
He drew criticism after calling President George W. Bush “the greatest terrorist in the world” for leading the ill-advised invasion of Iraq. He blasted celebrities such as Jay-Z and Beyonce for not taking bolder stands on social justice.
He criticized then-Sen. Barack Obama so much during his historic presidential run in 2008 that the candidate asked him, When are going to cut me some slack?
“What makes you think that’s not what I’ve been doing?” Belafonte responded.
Never afraid to speak his mind or take a controversial position, he was an unapologetic advocate for justice.
Belafonte knew the influence that his iconic status afforded him. Just as he said in 1998, during his acceptance of Philadelphia’s prestigious Marian Anderson Award: “Marian Anderson, Paul Robeson and others made me understand that artists have the power to journey into their neighbors’ world, be touched by the differences they find, and be inspired by the commonality we all share because of these differences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.