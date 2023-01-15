Tomorrow, Americans across the country will celebrate the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on the officially recognized federal holiday, Monday, Jan. 16.
Today is King’s actual birthday.
The great civil rights leader was born on Jan. 15, 1929, in Atlanta. The Baptist preacher led the Civil Rights Movement during the 1950s and ‘60s, up until he was slain by an assassin on April 4, 1968.
We encourage you to celebrate King’s life by learning more about him and the movement he led against racial segregation in the United States. One way to gain a deeper understanding of King is to listen to his compelling speeches and read his writings.
In our Sunday edition and online, the Tribune publishes a special supplement on King and how his words and actions changed America.
In our special King supplement we look at the words that fueled a movement, particularly the 60th anniversary of his famous “I Have a Dream” speech and the “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.”
On Aug. 28, 1963, King delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on the day that more than 200,000 demonstrators participated in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
This year will also mark the 60th anniversary of when King wrote the “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” which is considered the blueprint for civil disobedience.
Our special King supplement looks at the historical significance of both the “Dream” speech and the “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.”
While there have been many books and speeches about King, some of the viewpoints presented are distorted by the politics and ideology of the author or speaker. It is important to read what King said directly and not depend on the interpretation of others.
Even more than his eloquent words, King showed the way through his actions. While he was a great orator and visionary, King put his words into action, his principles into practice.
King was a fighter for social justice, particularly against three major evils in the world: the evil of racism, the evil of poverty and the evil of war.
In a speech before the Hungry Club Forum at the Butler Street YMCA in Atlanta on May 10, 1967, King acknowledged that progress had been made in civil rights, but warned that the “evils” of racism, poverty and the Vietnam War endangered further gains for Black Americans.
King said racism, poverty and war were all connected:
“Somehow these three evils are tied together. The triple evils of racism, economic exploitation and militarism. The great problem and the great challenge facing mankind today is to get rid of war … We have left ourselves as a nation morally and politically isolated in the world. We have greatly strengthened the forces of reaction in America, and excited violence and hatred among our own people. We have diverted attention from civil rights. During a period of war, when a nation becomes obsessed with the guns of war, social programs inevitably suffer. People become insensitive to pain and agony in their own midst …”
King’s exceptional leadership and effective advocacy for freedom, justice and equality inspired movement across the nation and world. Today we celebrate his life and legacy.
Happy Birthday, Dr. King!
