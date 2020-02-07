With their vote to acquit President Donald Trump of abusing power and obstructing Congress, Republican senators gave approval to conduct that resulted in Trump being the third U.S. president in American history to be impeached.
House Republicans sent the same message late last year with their unanimous votes against even sending the case to trial.
The message could have dangerous consequences.
The president has spent the past three years pushing against the boundaries of his office and daring anyone to restrain him.
Yet reluctant Republicans have not challenged Trump’s impulses to bend and even break the rules. The message they are sending is that Trump can do anything he wants.
Republicans are sending the message that when it comes to Trump, nothing matters. He now completely controls the GOP.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, one of the House Democratic impeachment managers, correctly points out the dangers of the GOP message. “Lawlessness matters, abuse of power matters, corruption matters. The Constitution matters.”
Trump has effectively used intimidation by threatening all who oppose him. The president has used fear and the threat of retribution. Some Republicans are not motivated by fear, but the belief that their own political fortunes are directly tied to his.
This is harsh judgment but how else to explain those who believe Trump violated his oath of office by pushing Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals and then blocking Congress’ ability to investigate the matter.
Some Senate Republicans acknowledged Trump was wrong to pressure Ukraine for his political purposes. Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee called Trump’s threat to Ukraine “inappropriate” and thoroughly proved by House Democrats, but said that Trump’s actions did not rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested Trump’s actions may have indeed been impeachable, but Rubio argued that removing Trump from office was not the right remedy.
“Just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a president from office,” Rubio said.
Alexander said let the voters decide Trump’s fate in November. But if presidential misconduct is only decided by elections then impeachment would not have been included in the U.S. Constitution.
While Republicans in Congress have given conflicting and even contradictory views on the president’s conduct, Trump is clear that he sees few limits to his power.
Instead of restraint, Trump saw vindication after special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into his possible obstruction of justice ended without any consequences. After that inquiry ended, Trump said the Constitution gives him “the right to do whatever I want as president.” His phone call with Ukraine’s leader came just a day after Mueller testified before Congress.
Trump’s lawyer, retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, said that if a president believes his personal interests are in the national interest, then his actions are not impeachable. This is an argument for an authoritarian leader, not for a democratically elected president, bound by the rule of law.
Republicans voted to prohibit new evidence in the impeachment trial. They voted to have a trial with no witnesses. The acquittal vote this week means Republicans are accepting Trump’s behavior. The acquittal establishes a precedent for the ways in which an American president can wield the power of the office for personal political gain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.