Pennsylvania voters who support the division and demagoguery of former President Donald Trump should vote for Republican Doug Mastriano for governor and Republican Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate.
Trump strongly endorsed both candidates who are aligned with his policies.
A vote for Mastriano and Oz will be a vote of approval for those who oppose making police more accountable when they use excessive force and support laws that make voting more difficult, prohibit access to abortion and threaten America’s social safety net.
A vote for Mastriano and Oz will also be a vote for election denialists, who still deny that Trump was defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
Pennsylvania voters who vote for Attorney General Josh Shapiro for governor and Lt. Governor John Fetterman for the U.S. Senate are voting for criminal justice reform and public safety, voting rights protection, a woman’s right to choose access to an abortion and the expansion of affordable and accessible health care.
The Senate race will be watched by many across the nation. The Pennsylvania seat has for months been seen as the most likely pickup opportunity for Democrats in the evenly divided Senate. The Senate seat is being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.
In the governor’s race, the choice is between Shapiro, a common-sense candidate with bipartisan support, and Mastriano, a far-right extremist who played an active role in attempts by Trump and his allies to undermine American democracy on Jan. 6, 2021.
Polls show a close race between Fetterman and Oz.
In a sign of how high the stakes are, Trump returned to Pennsylvania on Saturday to campaign for Oz, while President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama campaigned for Fetterman that same day.
Trump’s frequent visits to the state show how important the race is to him and the MAGA Republican movement.
In September, Biden warned during a primetime address at Independence Hall that “equality and democracy are under assault” in the U.S. as he sounded an alarm about Trump and “MAGA Republican” adherents, accurately labeling them an extremist threat to the nation and its future.
Biden was right to reframe midterm elections as part of a battle for the nation’s soul — “the work of my presidency.”
He added: “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.”
“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” Biden is saying, according to prepared remarks released by the White House. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”
“For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not,” Biden says. “We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us.”
If returned to power, a Republican-led Congress would advance cuts in social spending including Social Security and Medicare while pushing tax cuts for the wealthy. The attacks on immigrants will intensify and white nationalists will become more emboldened as they were during Trump’s term in office.
While Donald Trump’s name will not be on the ballot, his loyalists will be. If they are elected to office, they will continue Trump’s pro-MAGA polices and the march toward more political extremism.
