The U.S. must take urgent action to free WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is serving a nine-year sentence for drug possession at a remote Russian penal system that human rights advocates say is known for harsh conditions and violent criminals.
Griner was convicted Aug. 4 after customs agent said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport.
The All-Star center for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist said she had been prescribed for pain and had no criminal intent.
After a Russian court rejected her appeal last month, she was taken to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 250 miles southeast of Moscow.
The penal colony where Griner is being held holds mostly women convicted of murder and assault. There are reports of women being brutalized by their fellow inmates, cruel wardens and inadequate medical facilities including a lack of basic medicines. There are reports of women at the penal colony being forced to work up to 17 hours a day and succumbing to hunger and frostbite.
The Nation reports that the penal colony is notoriously racist and homophobic, which jeopardizes the fate of Griner, a Black gay woman.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the U.S. had made a “substantial” proposal to Russia to bring Griner home.
The Biden administration reportedly has offered to exchange Griner and Paul Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. Whelan, a retired U.S. Marine detained in 2018, is serving a 16-year sentence on spying charges, which he and the U.S. government deny.
The Associated Press reports that a senior Russian diplomat confirmed that back-channel talks are ongoing between the U.S. and Russia.
Griner is wrongly jailed. She committed a minor crime but is treated as a violent criminal held in a harsh penal colony where beatings and torture are common.
Griner is being used as a bargaining chip amid tensions over Russia’s wrongful invasion of Ukraine.
The Biden administration should move with urgency to free Griner.
