Tenn Lawmaker

Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises his fists on the floor of the Tennessee House chamber to recognize his supporters before the start of the legislative session Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. — AP Photo/George Walker IV

The Republican-controlled Tennessee House last week expelled two Black Democratic lawmakers from the legislature in retaliation for their role in a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville. A third lawmaker, a white female Democrat, was narrowly spared by a one-vote margin.

The expulsion of the two young Black Democratic lawmakers is outrageous and unacceptable. Both of the expelled lawmakers are in their late 20s.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.