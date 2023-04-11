The Republican-controlled Tennessee House last week expelled two Black Democratic lawmakers from the legislature in retaliation for their role in a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville. A third lawmaker, a white female Democrat, was narrowly spared by a one-vote margin.
The expulsion of the two young Black Democratic lawmakers is outrageous and unacceptable. Both of the expelled lawmakers are in their late 20s.
Republican leadership denied that race was a factor but did not explain why the white female lawmaker involved in the protest was spared from expulsion.
What is undeniable is that the expulsion is an extreme, undemocratic response that must be challenged by Democrats with continued protest and in the courts if necessary.
President Joe Biden is right to call the expulsions “shocking, undemocratic and without precedent.”
“Rather than debating the merits of the issue (of gun control), these Republican lawmakers have chosen to punish, silence, and expel duly-elected representatives of the people of Tennessee,” Biden said in a statement.
In response to the expulsion, Vice President Kamala Harris made a last-minute trip to Tennessee on Friday. She met privately with expelled state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson and with Rep. Gloria Johnson, who survived the vote for her ouster.
GOP leaders said last week’s actions were necessary to avoid setting a precedent that lawmakers’ disruptions of House proceedings through protest would be tolerated.
The two Black lawmakers approached the front of the House chamber with a bullhorn and participated in a chant after joining protesters calling for passage of gun-control measures.
Republican state Rep. Gino Bulso said the three Democrats had “effectively conducted a mutiny.”
The protests followed the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville. Six people were killed, including three 9-year-old children.
Most state legislatures retain the power to expel members, but it is generally a rarely used punishment for lawmakers accused of serious misconduct.
In addition to fighting to reinstate the expelled legislators, lawmakers in Tennessee and across the country should continue the fight in statehouse and in Congress for stricter and sensible gun control legislation such as a ban on assault weapons.
