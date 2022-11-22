Former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch was sentenced Thursday to only 11½ to 23 months for the 2017 fatal shooting of Dennis Plowden Jr.
The District Attorney’s Office called the conviction the first for a killing by an on-duty officer in recent Philadelphia history.
The D.A. office’s landmark conviction results in partial justice for the Plowden family.
The sentencing followed Ruch’s convictions by a jury in September on charges of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime.
Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara McDermott issued the lenient sentence after listening to hours of emotional testimony by friends and family members of both Plowden and Ruch.
The sentence given to Ruch falls below the state’s guidelines for involuntary manslaughter, a charge that can go up to 20 years in prison. District Attorney Larry Krasner told the Philadelphia Inquirer that convictions on identical charges have yielded 5½- to 11-year sentences on average since he took office in 2018.
In sentencing Ruch, McDermott said the former police officer had demonstrated good behavior in the years leading up to his trial and that a longer sentence was not necessary.
“I can’t ignore the fact that he did make an impact on his family, his community, the communities that he patrolled ... particularly all of those,” McDermott said. “The only reason he is getting jail time is because ... a lesser sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the crime.
“Nothing he is going to do in prison is going to make him a better person.”
What about justice? What about reinforcing the perception of a double standard in the criminal justice system of officers not being held accountable?
Plowden’s family member understandably expressed dismay at the judge’s decision. Criminal justice advocates are right to disagree with the judge’s determination that a lengthy prison sentence was not necessary.
“My brother died in vain,” Diamond Plowden, the sister of Dennis Plowden Jr., said to reporters outside the courthouse. “We waited five long years to have no justice served at all.”
Ruch was initially charged with third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter, but the jury found him not guilty of third-degree murder.
According to police reports, Plowden was in the process of surrendering to police following a car chase in the Ogontz neighborhood when he was shot.
Police originally said Plowden was connected to a murder investigation. They later determined that he had no connection to the case.
According to reports, Ruch fired the shot within six seconds of arriving on the scene, with the bullet ripping through Plowden’s fingers and striking him in the head. He was pronounced dead a day later at Einstein Medical Center.
Krasner said in a statement that his office “will be reviewing our appellate options in the matter concerning Eric Ruch in the coming weeks.” The D.A.’s office has 30 days to appeal the judge’s sentence.
The District Attorney’s Office should appeal this absurdly lenient sentencing.
