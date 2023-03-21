Former President Donald J. Trump

Former President Donald Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday in Tulsa, Okla.

— AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

 Sue Ogrocki

Just before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump urged supporters at a Washington rally that morning to march to the Capitol. In response to his rallying call, Trump loyalists tried to stop the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s White House victory, breaking through doors and windows of the building and leaving officers beaten and bloodied.

Trump was told that violence was breaking out but as the riot raged, he sat watching TV, posting inflammatory tweets and refusing to send help.

