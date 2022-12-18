Congress has passed legislation that would empower law enforcement agencies across the country to adopt de-escalation training when encountering individuals with mental health issues.
The bipartisan legislation is an important step in the right direction in the effort to reduce the number of officer-involved fatalities.
In one of its final acts of the year, the House passed the legislation late Wednesday 264-162 with Republican support.
The legislation is a modest but significant effort by Congress to pass police reform legislation after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police sparked global protests against police brutality.
“By giving law enforcement the tools they need to help those experiencing mental health emergencies and other crises, we can help make communities safer by building a stronger bridge between the criminal justice system and mental health care,” Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said in a statement late Wednesday. The proposal was first introduced by Cornyn and Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.
The legislation could be critical in reducing police-involved killings. People who are untreated for mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter than other people approached by law enforcement, according to a 2015 report by the Treatment Advocacy Center, a nonprofit dedicated to getting treatment for the mentally ill.
The new law will amend a 1968 federal crime law to authorize $70 million in annual grant funding for law enforcement training on alternatives to the use of force that includes scenario-based exercises for officers. The Justice Department will be required to develop a series of curriculum and training topics in partnership with stakeholders like law enforcement and civil liberties groups and mental health professionals.
“Whether it be Rodney King, or whether it be George Floyd or any of the number of incidents we’ve seen over the last 30 years: How police deal with force is at the heart of the discussion about policing,” said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington-based think tank. “And what we have come to find out over the last five to eight years is that the training is outdated. It doesn’t live up to current-day practices.”
The Police Executive Research Forum helps to educate and train officers on the alternatives to the use of force.
The organization’s training effort began five years ago after the shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed Black man, in Ferguson, Missouri. The training includes a mix of classroom training and scenarios played out with actors to give officers time to work through what they’ve learned.
The goal is to train as many of the nation’s 18,000 law enforcement agencies as soon as possible. The training has a long waiting list.
Some mental health advocates believe the increased training will not resolve the root issue.
“You can provide as much training and de-escalation funds for the programs as you want, but it doesn’t necessarily solve a lot of the problems associated with risk of death for people with severe mental illness at the hands of law enforcement,” said Elizabeth Sinclair Hancq, director of research for the Treatment Advocacy Center. She said that’s because the role of law enforcement is to enforce public safety and not to be mental health crisis providers.
Still, the mental health advocate acknowledges that the bill “is a step in the right direction,” even if it does not prevent some of the encounters between police and people with mental illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.