Mayor Jim Kenney on behalf of the city of Philadelphia issued a formal apology Thursday for medical experiments allowed to be performed on mostly Black inmates at the city’s since-closed Holmesburg Prison from the 1950s to the 1970s.
The inhumane and horrific dermatological, biochemical and pharmaceutical experiments were performed by University of Pennsylvania researcher Dr. Albert Kligman. The medical experiments intentionally exposed the inmates to viruses like herpes, fungus, asbestos and chemical agents like dioxin.
The medical experiments receive public exposure in the book “Acres of Skin: Human Experiments at Holmesburg Prison,” by Allen M. Hornblum. The University of Pennsylvania issued an apology last year and removed Kligman’s name from several honorifics. Kligman, who would go on to pioneer the acne and wrinkle treatment Retin-A, died in 2010.
The mayor’s apology comes after community activists and families of some of those inmates raised the need for a formal apology.
The vast majority of Kligman’s experiments were performed on Black men, many of whom were awaiting trial and trying to save money for bail, and many of whom were illiterate, the city said.
Many of the former inmates would have lifelong scars and health issues from the experiments. A group of the inmates filed a lawsuit against the university and Kligman in 2000 that was ultimately thrown out because of a statute of limitations.
Kenney said in the apology that the experiments exploited a vulnerable population and the impact of that medical racism has extended for generations.
“Without excuse, we formally and officially extend a sincere apology to those who were subjected to this inhumane and horrific abuse. We are also sorry it took far too long to hear these words,” Kenney wrote.
Last year, the University of Pennsylvania issued a formal apology and took Kligman’s name off some honorifics like an annual lecture series and professorship. The university also directed research funds to fellows focused on dermatological issues in people of color.
Mayor Kenney should be commended for issuing a strong, forthright apology. Philadelphia City Council should also issue an apology. The victims’ families should also be compensated by those responsible.
Making amends for shameful U.S. experiments is critical for justice and not repeating medical racism in the present and future.
In 1997, President Bill Clinton apologized to Black men whose syphilis went untreated by government doctors during the Tuskegee Syphilis Study. For 40 years the study passively monitored hundreds of Black men with syphilis despite the availability of effective treatment.
Like the Tuskegee experiment, the medical experiment at Holmesburg revealed how some of the nation’s most powerful institutions preyed on a defenseless and vulnerable group in the supposed named of medical advancement.
Those responsible must be held accountable to ensure such horrific medical experiments never happen again.
