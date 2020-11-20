As the city battles a resurgence of the coronavirus, officials have the difficult job of trying to balance between public health and hurting the economy.
Public health officials say the rate of new confirmed infections in Philadelphia is growing about 4% each day and the virus is spreading widely. Officials predict the weeks ahead will be grim if strong action is not taken now.
“If we don’t do something to change the trajectory of this epidemic, the hospitals will become full, we’ll have difficulty treating people, and we’ll have between 700 and more than 1,000 deaths just by the end of this year,” said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley.
In response to the resurgence of the coronavirus, city officials on Monday announced new rules that ban indoor dining at restaurants and shut down gyms, museums and libraries in the city’s first coronavirus clampdown since June. The tighter limits also seek to reduce occupancy at stores and religious institutions. The new restrictions take effect today and extend at least through the end of the year.
While the ban may be necessary to slow the spread of the virus it will hurt our cultural institutions, businesses, particularly small business owners, and the workers they employ and would likely slow down economic recovery in the region.
The reaction of local businesses to the new restrictions range from “devastating” to “needs to be done,” reports Tribune Staff Writer Jamyra Perry.
Steven Scott Bradley, chairman of the 400-member African American Chamber of Commerce, said the new round of restrictions could lead to a reduction of Philadelphia’s Black-owned small businesses and will slow the city’s recovery.
“It’s going to be devastating,” Bradley said.
He said many small businesses and restaurants were beginning to regain customers’ confidence and gain financial traction after months of living under less severe coronavirus restrictions.
Tasties restaurant owner Barbara Devan said the upcoming holidays are a major concern. “We still have bills to pay. Every restaurant owner still has bills. The holidays are coming and people need money to survive. There’s Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s and people’s finances are already in shambles,” she said. However, she also said, “Whatever it is that needs to be done for the next couple of weeks to get it under control, even if it hurts our business, I’m with it.”
A Planet Fitness franchisee, National Fitness Partners, said Monday that it “makes absolutely no sense why our business, employees and members are being targeted,” asserting there’s no evidence of the virus spreading inside its facilities.
Pushback to the new restrictions should be expected. The new restrictions will have a severe negative impact on many local business owners and their employees.
Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, acknowledged “COVID fatigue” and the economic hardship posed by another round of shutdowns, but added: “I also think that dying of COVID is an extreme result of not doing what we need to do now to get the curve back down and flatten it out and get us back to some semblance of normal.”
Local officials must be careful about imposing any additional restrictions and imposing them for too long. Officials need to clearly and effectively communicate why the restrictions are necessary. Officials should look for ways to ease restrictions on businesses as soon as possible without jeopardizing public health.
Lawmakers and citizens must also advocate for Congress to take action to approve additional funding for struggling small businesses at least until there is a vaccine and the number of coronavirus cases begin to decline.
