Children are being shot on the streets of Philadelphia.
A 6-year-old girl is in stable condition after she was shot in the chest during a shootout in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
The girl was outside near her home near 42nd Street and Mantua Avenue around 9:20 p.m. when at least two gunmen started firing at each other, police said. The girl was shot at least once in the chest and was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she is currently in stable condition.
“A beautiful 6-year-old girl was shot while enjoying a warm summer evening in her neighborhood,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
“This is not acceptable, this is not normal and this is not something that we should ever tolerate or [become] immune to as a society. Our children are our future, and we all have a duty and an obligation to keep our children safe from harm.”
Annie Small, who was working near the scene of the shooting, also expressed outrage.
“It’s crazy today. These kids. They’re young and dumb,” said Small. “They got the guns. They need to put the guns down. About ‘Black Lives Matter.’ If it matters, make it matter. You know? Stop saying it and then shooting each other. For what?”
Earlier this week, a 7-year-old boy died from his injuries after being struck by a stray bullet during a shootout in West Philadelphia over the weekend.
Zamar Jones was sitting on his porch Saturday when he was shot in the head during a shootout between three men in front of his home.
One man, Christopher Linder, 27, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, and now faces murder charges. Michael Banks, 30, and Damar Bashier Jones, 27, are both charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses. Banks surrendered to police on Wednesday and Jones surrendered on Thursday, according to investigators.
The shootings underscore a surge in gun violence in the city.
According to police, Philadelphia has seen a 36% increase in gun violence this year over last year. The number of people murdered through Sunday was 255, a 34% increase over last year, and more than the annual total for 2014, when 248 people were slain.
If you have any information on any of these shootings, please call Philadelphia police. Witnesses need to come forward. The shooters need to be identified, arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
The vast majority of Philadelphians are law-abiding citizens who work hard every day. Philadelphians should feel safe in their neighborhoods. Young innocent children should not have to worry about being shot as they play outside their home.
This is not acceptable. This cannot become normalized. This cannot be tolerated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.