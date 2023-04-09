Police were posted around the Fashion District

Police were posted around the Fashion District on Thursday, including a vehicle at 10th and Market streets. — Cory Sharber/WHYY

Several hundred juveniles caused chaos in Center City around the area of the Fashion District mall Wednesday night, with some reportedly throwing rocks at police before they were finally dispersed.

A Philadelphia police officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury and several people were arrested, officials said.

