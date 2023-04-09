Several hundred juveniles caused chaos in Center City around the area of the Fashion District mall Wednesday night before they were finally dispersed by police.
Police officials offered conflicting versions of the level of disorder and whether rocks were thrown at cops.
A Philadelphia officer suffered a knee injury chasing after a suspect but no other injuries were reported.
Four teenagers were issued citations as result of the incident.
Police said around 500 teenagers caused several disturbances along Market Street. Videos obtained by NBC10 show teens rushing toward police officers at various locations throughout Center City, including near City Hall, Dilworth Plaza and the Fashion District. Witnesses told police some teens threw rocks at the officers and gathered in large crowds, but that has not been officially confirmed.
Mayor Jim Kenney issued a statement vowing that this “dangerous behavior will not be tolerated.”
Kenney continued on Twitter: “I’m saddened when young people engage in behavior that endangers themselves and others, especially because it is not representative of the majority of our city’s youth, who are positively engaged in their communities. We all must work together to support our young people.”
What is missing from Kenney’s late-night statement on Twitter is how city officials will ensure that the chaos in Center City will not be tolerated and how it will be prevented from happening again.
Police must investigate what role if any did social media play in causing the disturbance. Social media often provides too many ways for young people to announce a gathering that could quickly ignite.
How did an alleged fight between teens escalate to such a disturbance?
It is not known if the disturbances were part of a flash mob.
In September 2011, the problem of violent “flash mobs” of young people gathering in Center City causing chaos was abated when Mayor Michael Nutter called for stricter enforcement of the city’s curfew laws and Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey re-deployed hundreds of police officers to stand watch in Center City.
The violent disturbance occurred while many schools, including the Philadelphia School District, were on spring break this past week.
Fortunately the chaos in Center City did not lead to loss of life. The next such incident could be far worse.
In two months thousands of young people will be out on summer vacation. Many of them will have no job or anything constructive to do.
City officials and parents should prepare now for keeping young people busy in summer camps, summer jobs or some other constructive activity.
