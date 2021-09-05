President Joe Biden has rightfully ended the war in Afghanistan.
“I was not going to extend this forever war,” Biden declared Tuesday in a brief address from the State Dining Room of the White House. “And I was not going to extend a forever exit.”
Biden decided in April that he was ending the U.S. war, which began in October 2001. Former President Donald Trump had earlier agreed in negotiations with the Taliban to end the war in May.
The president was right to end the 20-year war.
He made the right decision even if critics are justified in pointing out that the evacuation could have been handled better.
Biden has rightly faced tough questions about the way the U.S. went about leaving Afghanistan. Tough questions should be expected considering the chaotic evacuation that included a suicide bombing last week that killed 13 American service members and 169 Afghans.
Before last month’s attack, the U.S. military had not suffered a combat casualty since February 2020 — around the time the Trump administration brokered its deal with the Taliban to end the war by May of this year.
While there is valid criticism on the evacuation, Republicans and some Democrats have no evidence to support their contention that the U.S. would have been better served maintaining a military presence in Afghanistan.
Biden points out those who favor remaining at war also fail to recognize the weight of deployment, with a scourge of PTSD, financial struggles, divorce and other problems for U.S. troops.
“To those asking for a third decade of war in Afghanistan, I ask, ‘What is the vital national interest?’” Biden said. He added, “I simply do not believe that the safety and security of America is enhanced by continuing to deploy thousands of American troops and spending billions of dollars in Afghanistan.”
His critics do not have a good answer to Biden’s question.
Congressional committees are expected to hold public hearings on what went wrong in the final months of the U.S. withdrawal.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Tuesday described the Biden administration’s handling of the evacuation as “probably the biggest failure in American government on a military stage in my lifetime” and promised that Republicans would press the White House for answers. This is partisan hyperbole from McCarthy.
If lawmakers are going to inquire about how the evacuation was handled Congress should also hold hearings on why the U.S. military stayed so long in Afghanistan.
