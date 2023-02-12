During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, Republican lawmakers jeered when President Joe Biden said some of them want to slash spending for Social Security and Medicare as part of a deal to increase the government’s legal borrowing authority.
“Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans — some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset. I am not saying it’s a majority,” said Biden in reference to some Republicans efforts to tie Social Security reforms to raising the debt ceiling, the nation’s legal borrowing authority that must be raised later this year or risk default.
In response to Biden’s remarks, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and others howled and jumped to their feet, some yelling “Liar!”
The president answered back, “Stand up and show them: We will not cut Social Security! We will not cut Medicare!”
As Republicans continued to protest his accusations, he said, “We’ve got unanimity.”
Biden was right to call out Republican lawmakers on Social Security during his State of the Union address Tuesday and again during a speech Thursday in Florida, a state with a large retiree population.
While Republican lawmakers insist that spending cuts to Social Security and Medicare are off the table with regard to reaching a deal to increase the government’s legal borrowing authority, several prominent Republicans have proposed changes that threaten Social Security and Medicare.
At his speech in Tampa, Florida, Thursday, Biden held up a pamphlet about Florida Sen. Rick Scott in which the Republican said he wants to require that the programs be reauthorized every five years.
In Scott’s plan, the senator wrote: “All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”
Scott is not the only Republican aiming to make changes to Social Security.
“Republicans eye using debt limit hike to overhaul entitlement programs if entrusted with majority” that quoted multiple House members, “headlines a story on Fox News.”
A November Bloomberg report said Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, indicated the party wanted to leverage the debt limit increase to secure cuts in federal spending and changes to entitlement programs.
“Several leading GOP House members are threatening to block an increase to force cuts to Medicare and Social Security spending, reports Reuters.
The Washington Post headlined “House GOP eyes Social Security, Medicare amid spending battle.”
In another Washington Post story the newspaper reports that opposition to Social Security is expected to be an issue in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
“Donald Trump is going on the attack against potential rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination over Social Security and Medicare, seizing on the same GOP divisions over federal spending that President Biden is seeking to exploit.
Trump moved to wield the issue as a wedge in the primary, particularly against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with a video message last month urging Republicans to use negotiations over raising the debt ceiling to cut spending but not “a single penny” from Social Security or Medicare. He also posted a short video clip of a younger DeSantis praising Paul D. Ryan, the former House budget chairman from Wisconsin who famously proposed replacing Medicare with giving seniors money for private health insurance.”
These stories document Republican opposition to Social Security and should not be a surprise. The Republican Party has had a long history of opposing Social Security, once calling the program “socialist,” and for decades leading Republicans have proposed changes that would lead to drastic cuts.
Biden should continue to expose some Republican views on Social Security.
“I know that a lot of Republicans — their dream is to cut Social Security and Medicare,” Biden said. “If that’s your dream, I’m your nightmare.”
