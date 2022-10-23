The Philadelphia Police Department has several serious problems including: Inefficient deployment of police officers, abuse of disability benefits and slow 911 response times that are worse in Black and Latino communities, according to an audit released this past week by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.
Too many officers are not on patrol, but behind a desk in the office.
According to the report: “Of PPD’s approximately 6,000 total officers, only 2,500 are assigned to patrol. In addition to officers assigned to specialized units, many officers (not officers on limited duty) are assigned to positions that conduct administrative work, such as delivering mail. The review found that PPD did not have formalized job descriptions for all positions, making it difficult to assess whether positions could be done by a civilian instead of an officer, a process called civilianization. Moreover, it is difficult to measure performance and make data-driven decisions regarding the allocation and/or deployment of resources without consistent, documented job descriptions.”
The report says the 911 response time to districts with predominantly white residents was “twice as fast” compared with response times to districts with predominantly Black residents.
The department does not properly evaluate Operation Pinpoint, its main strategy to combat gun violence in the city, using outdated technology and data collection systems, and suffers a critical staffing shortage due to abuse of the department’s benefit for on-duty injuries, according to the report.
John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 in Philadelphia, blasted the report. He accused Rhynhart of using the report as the basis of her unannounced mayoral campaign, saying, “If you want to run for mayor we wish you luck, but don’t do it on the backs of hardworking — overworked police officers in the city of Philadelphia.”
Mayor Jim Kenney’s response was more cautious, agreeing with some aspects of the audit while expressing some concerns and questions of unmentioned aspects of the report.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was the least defensive about the report. She said the department has already begun to implement some of the report’s recommendations.
Outlaw’s response is encouraging.
A problem can’t be fixed if there is no admission that it exists.
It is important to remember that the report came at the request of City Council members in December 2022, following increased demands for police accountability across the country in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. It should also be noted that the controller’s office hired outside firms with expertise in accounting and public finance to conduct the review.
The Philadelphia Police Department has a nearly $800 million budget and about 6,000 officers. In response to record levels of violent crime, the city’s police budget and number of officers will likely increase. It is critical that the additional money and resources are used effectively to combat crime.
The City Controller’s report cited serious problems at the Philadelphia Police Department and the need for major changes.
