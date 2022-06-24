Pennsylvania State Sen. and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano plans to introduce a bill that would allow teachers to be armed in schools following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Mastriano says his bill could help prevent another active shooter situation, like the one in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman massacred 19 children and two adults at an elementary school.
“We would require a bit of training, then any teacher with that training under their belt can freely carry a weapon,” said Mastriano. “We want these massacres to end, and the answer is not stripping people’s constitutional rights.”
The proposal published for Senate members says it would require armed school employees to have a valid state concealed carry permit and complete a rigorous firearms course from a certified instructor with a signed certificate showing completion.
Fortifying the design of school buildings, adding metal detectors and providing some schools with professionally trained armed security should be considered, but arming teachers is a bad idea.
We agree with Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Mastriano’s Democratic opponent for governor.
“The last thing we need is more firearms in our classrooms and hallways, creating even more opportunities for students and staff to be injured or killed,” said Askey.
“We need to make sure school safety is left in the hands of the professionals in the school district. That’s what I support,” said Shapiro. “Arming the 3rd grade math teacher is not the answer to keep our kids safe,” said Shapiro.
Several states have statutes that allow teachers or school staff to be armed while on school property.
Fortunately the misguided proposal has failed here.
Polls show the majority of teachers, parents and students oppose allowing teachers to carry guns in schools. Most police organizations also oppose the idea.
Arming teachers has several drawbacks including:
The risk of inadequately trained teachers accidentally shooting themselves, students or fellow staff members.
A teacher responding with force to a shooter may be mistaken for the perpetrator by law enforcement or by armed colleagues.
Students could access firearms that are improperly stored or mishandled.
Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers should be advocating for a preventive approach that includes more gun regulations instead of arming teachers.
