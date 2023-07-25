Jackson State University

Students of all backgrounds need a positive and healthy learning environment to thrive. — AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

 Rogelio V. Solis

Last year Sports Illustrated magazine compiled a ranking system that acknowledged the most valuable and desirable programs throughout college football’s five most powerful leagues. Out of 69 Power 5 schools, the University of Wisconsin Badgers ranked seventh overall. The impressive ranking doesn’t hurt when it comes to recruiting. With the recent commitment from four-star running back Darrion Dupree, the Badgers beat out the University of Illinois and Missouri in a tough competition to land one of its top sought-after players. Like many other top high school players nationwide, Dupree is a Black athlete attending a predominately white school.

While Wisconsin football is big, it doesn’t compare to the South’s obsession with college football, particularly the passionate fan base of the Southeastern Conference (SEC). The late Marino Casem, a longtime Alcorn State and Southern University coach, once said, “On the East Coast, football is a cultural experience. In the Midwest, it’s a form of cannibalism. On the West Coast, it’s a tourist attraction. And in the South, football is a religion, and Saturday is the holy day.”

David W. Marshall is the founder of the faith-based organization, TRB: The Reconciled Body, and author of “God Bless Our Divided America.” He can be reached at www. davidwmarshallauthor.com TriceEdneyWire.com

Josh Jones is a high school senior from Fayetteville, North Carolina, who received over $3 million in academic and athletic scholarships. The high school quarterback established school records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, and yards per game while maintaining a 4.1 GPA in the classroom. His choices of schools included Duke, Princeton, Dartmouth, North Carolina A&T, Navy, Air Force and Army. With all the options available to him, the prized student-athlete chose an HBCU. North Carolina Central University may not be a Power 5 school with all the facilities and the big name, but he will be welcomed in ways he may not receive elsewhere.

