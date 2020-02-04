During the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate, Alan Dershowitz, an attorney for Trump, argued that impeachment on the grounds of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress was “unconstitutional.”
“I will argue that our Constitution and its terms high crimes and misdemeanors do not encompass the two articles, charging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” Dershowitz said.
The retired Harvard lawyer said that a trade of U.S. military aid for political favors — even if proven — could not be grounds for impeachment.
Dershowitz’s assertion is a striking shift from Trump’s claim of “perfect” dealings with Ukraine.
Dershowitz told senators that every politician conflates his own interest with the public interest. “It cannot be impeachable,” he declared.
Dershowitz said that any potential quid pro quo put forward by Trump to secure his reelection could not have been improper because, in Trump’s mind, his own reelection would be in the “national interest.”
“Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest,” said Dershowitz. “And mostly, you’re right, your election is in the public interest. And if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in an impeachment.”
Dershowitz drew a parallel to former President Abraham Lincoln, who, during the Civil War, relieved troops from the battlefield so they could go to Indiana and vote for the Republican Party. “He believed that his own election was essential to victory in the Civil War. Every president believes that,” Dershowitz said, arguing that Trump’s push to have his political rival Joe Biden investigated by a foreign country because it pertained to the 2020 race.
“That’s why it’s so dangerous to try to psychoanalyze a president, to try to get into the intricacies of the human mind,” Dershowitz said, arguing that any efforts by Trump to bolster his likelihood of winning in 2020 were motivated by a desire to protect the U.S. “If you want to balance what’s in the public interest with what’s in your party’s electoral interests, your own electoral interests, it’s impossible to discern.”
Dershowitz describes Trump’s train of thought as follows: “’I want to be elected, I think I’m a great president, I think I’m the greatest president there ever was, and if I’m not elected the national interest will suffer greatly.’”
Michael J. Gerhardt, a constitutional law professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said Dershowitz was “dead wrong” in his argument.
“The central point he’s really sending out is that a president can abuse his power all the time. There’s no constitutional check on that,” Gerhardt said. The argument that abuse of power, standing alone, is not an impeachable offense and therefore may not be accountable to Congress is “just startling,” said Gerhardt.
“His defense fits neatly in the president’s efforts and the president’s lawyer’s efforts to misdirect people’s attention, essentially trying to confuse people and distract people by misstatement,” Gerhardt added.
Dershowitz is arguing that a president cannot abuse his power if he believes it is in the national interest. This is essentially an argument for giving presidents unlimited power to do whatever they want and not be held accountable by the courts or Congress if they can justify their actions as being on behalf of the national interest.
Dershowitz’s assertions are not only absurd, they are a dangerous argument for an authoritarian leader.
