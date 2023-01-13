The shooting has shocked a nation that has tragically grown accustomed to school shootings.
Police said Abigail Zwerner was teaching a lesson last Friday at a Virginia elementary school when a 6-year-old student pulled out a 9mm he had brought from home, pointed it in her direction and fired a single shot.
“The bullet tore through the teacher’s raised hand and hit her chest, but despite the grievous wound, the 25-year-old managed to usher 16 to 20 students to safety from her Richneck Elementary School classroom in Newport News,” reports the Washington Post.
Fortunately, the teacher will survive and is showing signs of improvement, according to authorities.
Police said the motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but it was not preceded by any kind of altercation, as police had previously indicated. They are still investigating how the boy got the gun from his home. Officials said the student brought the gun to school in a backpack.
The shooting raises several difficult questions including most importantly how a child so young could be involved in a school shooting.
Authorities have yet to provide answers as to what led to the altercation, or any other details about what happened in the classroom, citing the ongoing investigation.
“This is a red flag for the country,” Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said.
“I do think that after this event, there is going to be a nationwide discussion on how these sorts of things can be prevented.”
There are questions about what will happen with the boy.
Virginia law does not allow 6-year-olds to be tried as adults. Also, a 6-year-old is too young to be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if found guilty.
A juvenile judge would have authority, though, to revoke a parent’s custody and place a child under the purview of the Department of Social Services.
Experts who study gun violence said the shooting represents an extremely rare occurrence of a young child bringing a gun into school and wounding a teacher, reports the Associated Press.
“It’s very rare and it’s not something the legal system is really designed or positioned to deal with,” said researcher David Riedman, founder of a database that tracks U.S. school shootings dating back to 1970.
Riedman told AP that he’s only aware of three other shootings caused by 6-year-old students in the time period he’s studied. Those include the fatal shooting of a fellow student in 2000 in Michigan and shootings that injured other students in 2011 in Texas and 2021 in Mississippi.
Riedman said he only knows of one other instance of a student younger than that causing gunfire at a school, in which a 5-year-old student brought a gun to a Tennessee school in 2013 and accidentally discharged it. No one was injured in that case.
Daniel W. Webster, a professor at Johns Hopkins University who studies gun violence, said his research shows that instances of young children accessing loaded guns and shooting themselves or others unintentionally in homes or other settings are rising.
“A 6-year-old gaining access to a loaded gun and shooting him/herself or someone else, sadly, is not so rare,” he said in an email to AP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.