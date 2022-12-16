Ten years ago this week a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.
The students killed in the massacre would have been 16 or 17 this year.
What has been the response by American lawmakers since the mass shooting that occurred on Dec. 14, 2012?
The answer is not enough.
President Joe Biden is right when he said the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook.
However, the president should be more specific in where he lays blame. Polls show voters strongly favor additional controls on guns and ammunition. The problem is American lawmakers who responded to the powerful gun lobby over voters.
Biden was right to use the 10th anniversary of the massacre to renew his call for a ban on assault-style weapons like the one used in the Sandy Hook shooting, as well as high-capacity magazines.
“We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem,” Biden said in a statement. “We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again. We owe it to the courageous young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul 10 years ago to turn their pain into purpose.”
Then-President Barack Obama tapped then-Vice President Biden to lead an ill-fated effort to tighten gun laws.
For years, Congress did nothing to tighten gun laws until the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, this year. This summer Congress passed the most substantial gun reforms in decades targeting so-called “ghost guns” that don’t have serial numbers.
But more needs to be done.
Biden is right to call for more aggressive action including banning assault-style weapons. But stricter guns laws face stiff opposition in Congress.
“Enough is enough,” Biden said. “Our obligation is clear. We must eliminate these weapons that have no purpose other than to kill people in large numbers. It is within our power to do this — for the sake of not only the lives of the innocents lost, but for the survivors who still hope.”
