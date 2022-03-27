“If you feel trapped in a place where you feel scared to go outside or let your kids play at the park, that’s an injustice,” says Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District.
Gauthier was among several City Council members who spoke out on the crisis of gun violence in Philadelphia during Thursday’s council session.
Councilmembers and other groups are right in forcefully speaking out on the gun violence epidemic and pushing those with the most direct responsibilities to do more — the Kenney administration, the Philadelphia Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office.
The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity recently gave Mayor Jim Kenney a failing grade in addressing the gun violence epidemic one year after the group proposed a Gun Violence Elimination Plan.
The plan calls for a state of emergency, $100 million in grant funding and a government-appointed person who would have the power to bring resources and government agencies together to collaborate.
City officials have touted the $20 million in funding given to gun violence prevention organizations and their Roadmap for Safer Communities program. However, the clergy group said that while the additional funding is a substantial upgrade from years past, only 20% was received by organizations.
However, the city is not even able to use all the resources it now has available.
A Philadelphia Inquirer investigation published Feb. 1 found that at least 652 officers were labeled “injured on duty” on a 2021 list shared between the Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office, a figure that had more than doubled since 2017.
“Pennsylvania’s Heart and Lung Act ensures that cops, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters injured in the line of duty are able to collect 100% of their salaries, and don’t have to pay state or federal taxes, amounting to at least a 20% raise. The Inquirer found that multiple officers who were supposedly too hurt to do police work managed to simultaneously hold down second jobs, in violation of a police directive.”
With that many officers allegedly abusing their time, how can the department effectively fight crime when it cannot fully deploy all its available officers?
During Thursday’s council session, Gauthier recalled a recent traumatic experience involving gunfire.
While leaving a banquet last weekend for We Embrace Fatherhood, a community organization, Gauthier and a friend heard gunshots.
“We waited out the shooting, ducked down on the floor of my car,” Gauthier said. “There were so many shots. And to be honest, I thought the bullets were going to hit the car. I thought we were going to die that day. But all I could do was pray and wait for the shooting to stop. And by the grace of God, we were unharmed and managed to drive away.”
Gauthier recalled the incident to highlight the spike in gun violence in Philadelphia over the past two years.
Since Jan. 1, 2020, there have been 1,175 homicides in Philadelphia, and 1,032 were gun-related. Gauthier said her firsthand experience reminds her of the trauma Philadelphians go through daily. Just in 2022, there have been 465 shooting victims and 114 homicides.
Gauthier said she has friends who are considering moving away from the city — an option that not everyone can afford.
“If you can’t afford to move and feel trapped in a place where you feel scared to go outside or let your kids play at the park, that’s an injustice. And it’s a failure of our city to serve its people,” Gauthier said.
She asked why the city is not blanketing the blocks where gun crime is more concentrated with trauma support, youth programs and conflict resolution programs.
“We need expanded crisis response in Mantua and neighborhoods like it around the city,” Gauthier said. “Our community Crisis Intervention Program is a great start. But 54 crisis responders cannot manage the volume of a city that reached 562 homicides in 2021, and that is on pace to see more in 2022. We need crisis responders walking these individual blocks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We know what works. We know the exact locations that need these interventions.”
At-large City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said there needs to be an intensified sense of urgency in deploying gun violence resources.
Councilmember Cherelle Parker, D-9th District, said she would soon announce a neighborhood public safety and community policing plan.
Parker said that Philadelphia needs a holistic approach to addressing gun violence and all of the underlying issues associated with why it is occurring.
Parker emphasized that community members have called for bike patrol and on-foot officers in neighborhoods.
“Every Philadelphian, every neighborhood in the city of Philadelphia deserves public safety and a provision of the presence of community policing and law enforcement in their neighborhood,” Parker said.
Councilmember Curtis Jones said City Council has the unique opportunity to review the city budget and see how productive past allocations to departments have been.
“We’re poised to review the budget,” Jones said. “We’re poised to review the production of the money that we appropriated last year so that we can see what is working, what needs to be tweaked… ”
Councilmember Cindy Bass, D-8th District, said that a fundamental problem in the city is that people just don’t feel safe.
“I look forward to this upcoming budget season so that we can talk about that and have those kinds of conversations about really investing,” Bass said.
When Kenney delivers his budget address Thursday, council will have the opportunity to question what the administration is doing to immediately address the issue of gun violence.
City Council, the Black clergy and others must continue to press for a more effective response to the epidemic. We cannot allow gun violence to become normalized in Philadelphia.
