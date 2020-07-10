I am proud to say that on July 5 during the “Race and Racism in the Courtroom” segment of my weekly Radio Courtroom show on WURD96.1 FM, I broke and scooped a big story concerning Philly’s judicial system. And on July 9, a local newspaper did a meticulously thorough job reporting on the same issue.
Here’s the background. A few days before my radio show last Sunday, I received shocking information from a confidential source about a detailed report that exposed racism throughout the entire court system as well as among several judges and court staffers. I wanted to reach out to many of those judges and court staffers, both Black and white, but- based on my prior requests during the past several years – most judges were... um... ah.... let’s just describe it as “less than courageous.”
I initially wanted (and often still want) to call some of the Black judges cowardly traitors and some of the white ones “racism enablers.” But I’m not gonna do that. Instead, I’ll just say I wish more of the white ones voluntarily shed their “white privilege” by addressing race proactively and progressively. And even more important, I’ll just say I wish all the Black ones were willing to be like U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall or Chief Judge of the U.S. Southern District of New York Constance Baker Motley or New York State Supreme Court Judge Bruce Wright, all in the past, or U.S. Third Circuit Chief Judge Theodore McKee or Louisville Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens or the nine justices of the Washington State Supreme Court, all in the present.
Justice Marshall, Judge Motley, and Judge Wright used to consistently issue rulings, write opinions, and actively promote causes supporting the concept that Black lives do matter.
Judge McKee is and has always been an enlightened jurist who espouses racial justice, which is why no one was surprised when, just last month, he stated, “I hear people say this [i.e., consistent police killings of unarmed Black people] is not who we [i.e., Americans] are. I’m not so sure about that. This country was founded on the slave trade. And the Constitution protected it.”
For those who don’t know about Judge Stevens, he’s the Jefferson County trial jurist who in 2016 justifiably and publicly bashed a local District Attorney’s office for racism in its “systemic exclusion of Black citizens on juries.”
And just in case you haven’t heard about the Washington State Supreme Court, each of its seven white justices, along with its one Black and one Brown justice, published a powerful letter on June 4 boldly proclaiming the following:
The devaluation and degradation of Black lives... is a persistent and systemic injustice.... We continue to see racialized policing and the overrepresentation of Black Americans in every stage of our criminal and juvenile justice systems. Our institutions remain affected by the vestiges of slavery: Jim Crow laws that were never dismantled and racist court decisions that were never disavowed.
Despite what that state Supreme Court readily and impressively admitted, Philly’s court system is in complete denial. Fortunately, though, there are at least two courageous Black women judges – namely the Honorable Karen Yvette Simmons and the Honorable Lori A. Dumas – here in the City of Sisterly Affection who understand exactly what the Washington State Supreme Court was talking about. Accordingly, I wasn’t at all surprised when, in my journalistic capacity as a host at WURDradio.com and a columnist at PhillyTrib.com, I reached out to them and inquired about what my confidential source had told me about a racially explosive – and suspiciously suppressed – study entitled “First Judicial District (FJD) of Pennsylvania Equity Organizational Assessment Report” that was written by a prestigious research organization called the Center for Urban and Racial Equity (CURE). That report, my source stated, exposed the rampant and relentless racism in the City’s court system.
As the 56-page document indicates, the FJD in the spring of last year “embarked on an... assessment to explore... practices, policies, and culture that hinder or support equity, diversity, and inclusion.” The good news is it was a laudable and long-overdue judicially requested external assessment. But the bad news is that the final report was allegedly suppressed by certain court officials – at least apparently until news about it leaked. The jig was up then, so FJD had to publicly ’fess up.
When I separately asked Judges Simmons and Dumas to be guests on last week’s show to publicly discuss CURE and its report, they both agreed but repeatedly made it crystal clear to me that they would discuss only what they were permitted to discuss within the bounds of judicial ethics and would not disclose any confidential communications with fellow judges or court staffers.
During that interview and a later interview, they confirmed that CURE had determined and had written the following:
Some white judges do not believe “that institutional and structural racism [even] exists.”
Some white judges and white court staffers “believe that ‘reverse racism’ is as significant as” anti-Black racism.
Philadelphia’s court system is immersed in “racial tension.”
On December 11, 2018, someone with official access to the robing room – which is a private area for judges – in the Juanita Kidd Stout Justice Center left an interdepartmental envelope addressed to Judge Simmons who, at the time, was one of three candidates running for President Judge of Municipal Court (in an election voted on by her Municipal Court judicial colleagues). Inside that envelope was a note to her stating verbatim in all caps, “THERE WILL NEVER BE A BLACK B---H RUNNING OUR COURT. YOU WON’T BE PRESIDENT JUDGE!!! KEEP MC COURT GREAT!!” So far, over a year and a half later, no one is saying whether the possible suspect is a fellow judge, judicial staffer, or someone else. But the matter was so serious in terms of potential violence against Judge Simmons that the Police Commissioner and the Sheriff provided her with round-the-clock escort protection. Despite that, as the CURE report candidly concluded, the matter was “not taken seriously by court leadership.”
In regard to number one above, all Philly judges should enlighten themselves by perusing and committing to memory that Washington State Supreme Court letter. They should also ask themselves the following question: “If I had to go to court as a defendant on any criminal charge – and everything else being equal – I could go as a Black defendant or a white defendant, which would I choose?” The answer is obvious to any reasonable person in America. I wonder why. Additionally, those Philly judges should ask themselves why the U.S. Supreme Court’s notorious 1857 Dred Scott ruling declaring that “Blacks have no rights that whites are bound to respect” has never been judicially overturned. Not only has it never been overturned, it was actually strengthened by the Court’s racist Slaughter-House Cases ruling in 1873 (despite Congress’ passage of the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865 and the Fourteenth Amendment in 1868). In fact, because it hasn’t been judicially overturned, it could still be considered arguably valid law. That is exactly why, as recently as a mere four years ago in 2016, Kansas Solicitor General Stephen McCallister filed a legal brief in that state’s Supreme Court citing the Dred Scott decision to support his reactionary and frightening legal argument in a case entitled Herbert Hodes, M.D. & Traci Lynn Nauser, M.D. v. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
In regard to number two, Philly judges should understand that racism stems from reactionary race-based societal power (i.e., white patriarchal hegemony), not from progressive hard-fought but diluted policy or legislative attempts to kinda/sorta level the playing field (i.e., with merit-based approaches that necessarily take into consideration and correct the exclusive “white privilege” of the past and present).
In regard to number three, I say “Duh!” and to number four, “WTF?!”
You can read the entire racially explosive report by logging on to https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6983680-First-Judicial-District-of-PA-Equity.html#document/p1.
And you can find out more details concerning the court system’s wide and deep racial problems and especially concerning proposed solutions to those problems by tuning in to part two of the “Race and Racism in the Courtrooms” segment on my Radio Courtroom show on WURD96.1, WURD900AM, and WURDradio.com on July 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will definitely feature courageous Judge Simmons along with courageous Judge Dumas – and hopefully (but unlikely) other judges, too.
