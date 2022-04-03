On Friday, Tony Watlington Sr., superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina, was named the new superintendent for the School District of Philadelphia.
“I just want you to know that I wake up every morning asking myself one question, just like the Masai people in east Africa, who greet each other — even warriors — every morning with this question, and that question is: How are the children?” Watlington said during a news conference Friday morning.
The announcement of Watlington caps off a national six-month search by the Board of Education after the district’s current superintendent, William R. Hite Jr., announced last fall that he would not renew his contract at the end of the school year, after a decade at the helm of the 120,000-student district.
Watlington was selected from a list of more than 400 candidates. He was among three superintendent finalists who came to Philadelphia in March to participate in a town hall and roundtables with parents, students, teachers and principals.
John L. Davis Jr., chief of schools for Baltimore County Public Schools, and Krish Mohip, deputy education officer of Illinois State Board of Education, were also superintendent finalists.
Some were critical that none of the finalists were women; others would probably prefer that a finalist would emerge from within the district.
But the most critical factor is that the superintendent chosen is the most qualified candidate available.
Watlington has a diverse background that should help in understanding different aspects of the school district. As an educator, he served in various positions over the course of his career including as a high school teacher, assistant principal and principal. Watlington also has a record of closing student achievement gaps.
Perhaps the biggest challenge he will face is that he is coming from a relatively small school district compared with one the size of Philadelphia.
A native of Fort Dix, New Jersey, Watlington has 27 years of educational experience with specific expertise in instructional leadership and closing student achievement gaps, organizational efficiency and fiscal management, developing school, community and university partnerships, and equity education.
Prior to becoming the superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury Schools, he served as chief of schools and deputy superintendent in Guilford County Schools, the third-largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest among 14,000 school districts in the United States.
His professional achievements include: the development of the district’s strategic plan, “Renewal 2027,” which is focused on academic skills/early literacy, interpersonal skills, student passions and unique life goals, human capital, operational efficiency, and parent and community engagement; increasing the district’s third-grade literacy ranking from 96 in 2019 to 74 in 2021 among 115 school districts; and increasing the percent of schools that meet or exceed state growth targets from 55% to 71%.
Watlington has a bachelor’s degree in history education from North Carolina A&T State University, a master’s degree in American political history from Ohio State University, and a master’s of school administration and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
He also holds training certificates from Harvard and Yale universities and is a member of the National Urban Superintendent’s Academy and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
Watlington was honored as the North Carolina PTA Administrator of the Year in 2014 and has received the Communities-in-Schools Champion’s Cup and Business Leaders Movers and Shakers Awards.
Watlington will take over from Hite on June 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.