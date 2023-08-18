First of all, despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' claim, Blacks did not benefit from slavery.
Second, following the Sept. 22, 2020 anti-Critical Race Theory (CRT) Executive Order 13950 of twice-impeached, four-times-indicted, sexual-assault-adjudicated ex-President Donald Drumpf, "federal, state, and local government agencies," as reported by usnews.com, "introduced 250 measures to outlaw the teaching of CRT." Fortunately, President Joe Biden revoked that racist order when he defeated Orange Hitler that same year.
Third, as documented at wisevoter.com, 36 states have outright banned CRT or are considering outright bans of CRT. By the way, despite having a Black population of 1,417,611 as noted at populationu.com, Pennsylvania is one of those considering states.
Fourth, as pointed out by Time Magazine based on a UCLA Law School report entitled Tracking the Attack on Critical Race Theory, “between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2022, federal, state, and local government officials introduced 563 anti-CRT measures. Nearly half — 241 — were enacted or adopted.”
Fifth, CRT is not what the ignorant racists think it is. It is not taught and was never taught in pre-schools, elementary schools, middle schools, junior high schools, or high schools.
CRT is a law school thing that grew out of Critical Legal Studies, which evolved from the premise that the law is not objective or apolitical. And it wasn't created a few weeks or a few months ago. The then-unnamed theory was created as a concept about 50 years ago in essays that led to a book published in 1973 by Harvard Law School and New York University Law School professor Derrick Bell and was subsequently developed by several other law schools. Furthermore, it was Columbia Law School professor Kimberle Crenshaw who later coined the phrase “Critical Race Theory.”
After having said all of that, please allow me to now present a brief lecture — not so much about CRT but instead about real American history — regarding the truth about the birth of British colonial slavery that occurred in Virginia exactly 404 years ago on Aug. 25, 1619.
Near the end of August 1619, as documented in a letter from English settler John Rolfe, a rich tobacco planter, to Sir Edwin Sandys of the Royal Virginia Colony, “… there came a Dutch man of warre [i.e., pirate ship] that sold us twenty and odd Negars” in the Virginia Colony at Old Point Comfort (now Fort Comfort in Hampton).
Following raids in southern Africa by Luis Mendes de Vasconcellos and his Portuguese troops beginning in 1617, two years later he invaded the village of Ndongo in Luanda, Angola, and loaded 350 of those Kimbundu-speaking human beings aboard the “slave” ship Sao Joao Bautista before ordering it sent to Vera Cruz, Mexico. After setting sail, that ship, while in the waters of the West Indies, encountered an English pirate ship called the Treasurer, which was accompanied by its enforcer, the White Lion, a ferociously armed Dutch war vessel and pirate ship.
Together, they attacked and boarded the Bautista before kidnapping about 60 of the 350 Angolans. There is no historical record regarding what happened to the remaining 290 or thereabout. Approximately less than 30 (which is why the archaic “twenty and odd” phrase was used) of the kidnapped 60 or so were loaded onto the White Lion, which arrived at Old Point Comfort on Aug. 25, 1619. The other approximately 30 were forced onto the Treasurer.
The Treasurer landed a few days after the White Lion's arrival and its captain attempted to trade those nearly 30. However, for geopolitical reasons, the Virginia authorities were compelled to turn the Treasurer away. It then sailed to Bermuda to conclude its hellish voyage of brutal enslavement.
The “twenty and odd Negars” who had arrived Aug. 25 on the Dutch White Lion were traded, sold, and forced to labor at plantations along the nearby James River in what would become Charles City, Virginia.
Henry Louis “Skip” Gates Jr., the preeminent Harvard University professor of African and African-American history, cites the “Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database,” edited by David Eltis and David Richardson, in stating that “Between 1525 and 1866, in the entire history of the 'slave' trade to the [so-called] New World, 12.5 million Africans were shipped to the [so-called] New World. [Nearly two million died and] 10.7 million survived the dreaded Middle Passage, disembarking in North America, the Caribbean and South America.”
Although American slavery was founded in Virginia, which is in the South, it wasn't unique to that colony or state or region. It also happened in the North, including right here in Philadelphia. On the southwest corner of Front and High Streets — now Market Street — stood the London Coffee House, which opened in 1754 with funds provided by 200 local merchants. It was where shippers, businessmen, and local officials, including the governor, socialized, drank coffee and alcohol, and ate in private booths while making deals. It was where, on the High Street side, auctions were held for carriages, foodstuffs, horses, and African girls, boys, women, and men who had just been unloaded from ships that docked right across the street at the Delaware River.
Slavery was a key component of daily life here in Pennsylvania generally and Philadelphia particularly. In the 1760s, nearly 4,500 enslaved Blacks labored in the colony. About one of every six white households in the city held at least one Black person in bondage. This cruel institution began here in 1684 when the slave ship Isabella from Bristol, England, anchored in Philadelphia with 150 captured Africans. A year later, William Penn himself held three Black persons in bondage at his Pennsbury manor, 20 miles north of Philly. Even George Washington enslaved Blacks, 316 to be exact. And he held nine of them right here in the so-called City of Brotherly Love at America’s first “White House,” which was known as the President’s House at Sixth and Market (then High) streets.
That's the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth about the birth of American slavery exactly 404 years.
Think about that on Aug. 25. In fact, think about it every day.
And, by the way, “Never forget. Always avenge.”
